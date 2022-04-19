Calvert County’s filed candidates
County commissioner
At large (two seats)
Republicans
Earl “Buddy” Hance
Myra Gowans
Paul Harrison
Todd Ireland
Democrats
Emad Emile Dides
Chelsea Anne Montague
District 1
Mike Hart
Patrick E. Flaherty
Steve Jones
Democrat
Tricia Powell
District 2
Chris J. Gadway
Mark C. Cox Sr.
District 3
Kelly D. McConkey
Catherine Grasso
Evan R. Turzanski
Darrell Roberts
Note: Steve Jones withdrew from the at large race and filed to run in District 1. Emad Dides withdrew as a Republican running at large and changed his party affiliation as a Democrat and refiled.
After filing to run for commissioner in District 2 on Feb. 3, Democrat Antoine White withdrew on March 24.
Sheriff
Ricky Cox
Craig W. Kontra
Dave McDowell
Mike Wilson
Vaughn “Jay” Johnson
State’s attorney
Republican
Bob Harvey
Rick Piereck
Board of education
Non partisan
Scott M. Devine
Scott Fowler
Lisa Grenis
Christina “Tina” Hall
Camille T. Khaleesi
Joseph L. Marchio
Tracy H. McGuire
Jana Post
Damien Lee Villanova
Treasurer
Nova Tracy-Soper
Beth Chaaya
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Kathy P. Smith
Register of wills
Margaret H. Phipps
Mark S. Lynch
Judge of the Orphans’ Court (three seats)
Leslie M. Downs
Ted LeBlanc
Thomas M. Pelagatti
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.