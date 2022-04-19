Election

Calvert County’s filed candidates

County commissioner

At large (two seats)

Republicans

Earl “Buddy” Hance

Myra Gowans

Paul Harrison

Todd Ireland

Democrats

Emad Emile Dides

Chelsea Anne Montague

District 1

Republicans

Mike Hart

Patrick E. Flaherty

Steve Jones

Democrat

Tricia Powell

District 2

Republicans

Chris J. Gadway

Mark C. Cox Sr.

District 3

Republicans

Kelly D. McConkey

Catherine Grasso

Evan R. Turzanski

Democrat

Darrell Roberts

Note: Steve Jones withdrew from the at large race and filed to run in District 1. Emad Dides withdrew as a Republican running at large and changed his party affiliation as a Democrat and refiled.

After filing to run for commissioner in District 2 on Feb. 3, Democrat Antoine White withdrew on March 24.

Sheriff

Republicans

Ricky Cox

Craig W. Kontra

Dave McDowell

Mike Wilson

Democrat

Vaughn “Jay” Johnson

State’s attorney

Republican

Bob Harvey

Democrat

Rick Piereck

Board of education

At large (two seats)

Non partisan

Scott M. Devine

Scott Fowler

Lisa Grenis

Christina “Tina” Hall

Camille T. Khaleesi

Joseph L. Marchio

Tracy H. McGuire

Jana Post

Damien Lee Villanova

Treasurer

Republicans

Nova Tracy-Soper

Beth Chaaya

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Democrat

Kathy P. Smith

Register of wills

Democrat

Margaret H. Phipps

Republican

Mark S. Lynch

Judge of the Orphans’ Court (three seats)

Republicans

Leslie M. Downs

Ted LeBlanc

Democrat

Thomas M. Pelagatti

