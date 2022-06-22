Calvert’s Republican Central Committee hosted a commissioners’ candidates forum June 16 at the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department. It was clear many GOP commissioner candidates are quite concerned about who will occupy the two at-large seats on the board of education that eight county residents are vying for in a nonpartisan race.
“There’s been some problems in our schools recently and we need to address those problems as much as we can and give parents a voice,” said Todd Ireland, candidate for one of the two at large seats on the commissioner board.
“Teachers are absolutely petrified of the students,” declared candidate Myra Gowans.
“The board of education needs a change,” said current Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who urged voters, “do your homework. Make sure you vote for people who reflect your values.”
The fourth at-large candidate, Paul Harrison, said the mandated Kirwan Commission plan was supposed to be funded by Maryland’s casinos but that is not happening. “They are now coming to us for this money,” he said. “Somebody’s got to push back on that.”
“The line has been drawn in the sand with the board of education,” Steve Jones, first election district candidate, stated. Jones noted that discipline is not being meted out in Calvert’s public schools. “There should be consequences for youngsters’ actions.”
“We have to stop funding way above the maintenance of effort or [the school board] won’t change anything,” candidate Patrick Flaherty declared.
“We’ve heard from teachers, we’ve heard from parents,” said Mike Hart (R), incumbent first-district commissioner, adding there is a “gang mentality” among some students that is compromising safety within the walls of Calvert’s schools.
“I want to raise the bar on our school system,” Mark C. Cox, second election district candidate stated, who like Hance, urged voters to “check out your candidates for school board.”
Incumbent Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) said he has repeatedly asked the current school board to rescind its 10-speaker limit for public comment at their meetings. “They refuse to.” Noting that he has voted against routine budget adjustment requests from the board of education “on principle,” Gadway later stated that students are posting “videos of fights” they are recording within the schools.
Kelly McConkey (R), the incumbent commissioner from District 3, served six years on the school board and all four of his sons are graduates of the local public school system. McConkey said he worked with the county commissioners when he was on the school board to get employees caught up on salary steps and to get better safety and security for each building.
Challenger Evan Turzanski said “service lanes around schools” could help make students safer. “Children deserve being able to walk to and from schools,” he said.
“We’ve watched our schools teach CRT [critical race theory] under the guise of equity,” third district candidate Catherine Grasso affirmed. “We need to get common sense in our schools and protect our schools.”
The League of Women Voters of Calvert and the College of Southern Maryland Student Life Department are hosting a board of education candidates’ forum on Wednesday, June 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the college’s Prince Frederick campus. The forum will be live-streamed on the county government’s channel.