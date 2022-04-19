Calvert Health System, which operates CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick, announced Tuesday that Dean Teague, the facility’s current president and CEO, is planning to retire next year.
In a press release, hospital officials stated that “a national search” to select Teague’s successor is already underway. A consulting firm with experience in recruiting health care executives is aiding the facility’s board of directors in starting the search.
Terri Wolfley, the hospital board’s former chair, is leading the search committee. Wolfley declared that during his tenure at the Calvert hospital, Teague “has become a trusted professional throughout the state and a strong supporter of our community.”
Teague began his stint as an administrator at CalvertHealth Medical Center a decade ago. In 2015 he was named to succeed James Xinis, who had served what was then called Calvert Memorial Hospital as its CEO for 27 years.
Prior to his promotion to the top, Teague was the hospital’s chief operating officer for over two years. He came to Calvert after serving as an administrator at Washington Adventist Hospital in Montgomery County.
Teague served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years and served for three years as the senior administrator at the White House Medical Unit.
“The pandemic put things in perspective for me, and now it’s time for me to step back and enjoy retirement,” Teague stated in the press release.
The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic posed major challenges for the independent hospital, which is Calvert County’s only such facility and its largest private employer.
During a virtual meeting with the Southern Maryland delegation to Annapolis early last month, Teague praised both staff and the public for keeping the hospital going, especially during the pandemic's darkest days and this past December’s resurgence due to the omicron variant. The administrator also thanked the Calvert County commissioners for their help in providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.
Teague also lauded the College of Southern Maryland, whose nursing degree program he said has helped address staffing shortages.
Teague also presided over the facility’s large capital project, which included the construction of private rooms and expansion of other medical services.
He stated in the hospital’s press release that CalvertHealth has “an outstanding organization. However, what sets us apart are the people here and their ability to come together toward a unified goal.”