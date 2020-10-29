Last week brought good financial tidings to Calvert government officials, when two separate bond sales yielded five bids each.
The results were divulged by Tim Hayden, department of finance and budget director, during a special, brief, virtual meeting on Oct. 22 of the county commissioners. Hayden explained that the normal single bond sale was, due to a change in law, divided into two sessions, one for tax-exempt bonds and another for taxable bonds.
According to a memo from Beth Richmond, the department’s deputy director, the total bond issuance for the sale is $49 million. As a result of the issuance and sale, the county’s debt will increase by $17.36 million, Richmond stated.
The lowest-responsible bidder for the tax exempt bonds was FHN Financial Capital Markets, a Tennessee-based company, with a true interest cost bid of 1.333436 percent.
The low bid for the taxable bonds was submitted by Robert W. Baird and Company, a Wisconsin-based investment bank and financial services company, with a true interest cost bid of 1.287219 percent.
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) made one motion to approve both resolutions, which the board did unanimously.
“It’s a wonderful result,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) declared after the vote was taken.
Among the upcoming capital projects the county will help fund with its sale of general obligation bonds are the replacements of Beach Elementary and Northern Middle schools.
Later in the day, the commissioners announced that the county has received AAA credit ratings from three independent agencies.
The independent raters are Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Services and S&P Global Ratings.
The AAA ratings are assigned to the county’s 2020 general obligation bonds. It is the fifth year in a row the county has received the highest rating across-the-board.
In a county government press release, Calvert Commissioners’ President Kelly McConkey (R) called the assessments “great news as a testament to our fiscal stewardship.” The high ratings, McConkey added, “Help the county achieve the best interest rates available, saving Calvert County taxpayers significant cost on the repayment of bonds.”
County officials noted the rating agencies cited such factors as the county’s reserve levels, budget flexibility, the payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Dominion Cove Point and the strength of the county’s economy as reasons for the AAA ratings.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews