When the Prince Frederick Recorder first rolled off the printer in spring 1971, it’s first police-related story was about a rabid dog. The county’s then-primary law enforcement agency — the Maryland State Police — were on the lookout for a light tan, “beagle-type” puppy with “exceptionally large feet,” last seen in the Barstow area. The dog had bitten a child and authorities needed to find it in order to spare the child from “painful rabies shots.”
For a rural county with a population of less than 30,000 at that time, the next half-century would prove even more challenging for the local scribes keeping an eye on local cops as they kept their eyes on the growing community, which now numbers over 92,500 people.
Calvert native Pat Nutter, who started his law enforcement career with a police department serving Chesapeake Beach, recalled spending a brief amount of time in the early 1970s with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office before returning to the Twin Beaches area. Nutter told Southern Maryland News that when he began his career as a cop, “Maryland had just started a municipal police academy in Mechanicsville.”
Maryland State Police troopers served as the academy instructors, and training took about five weeks.
“Before that, many agencies didn’t have training,” said Nutter, who eventually was hired as a Calvert sheriff’s deputy in 1977.
“There were maybe eight deputies at the time” in Calvert, he recalled.
Craig Kontra, a recently retired Calvert sheriff’s office sergeant, worked with North Beach’s police department in the mid-1980s, a department that had four officers handling incidents that included assaults, drunk driving, drug peddling, plus breaking and entering offenses. In 1988, Kontra’s application for the Calvert sheriff’s office was accepted and he became the county agency’s 24th deputy.
“We had a very small office,” Kontra said of the section of the county courthouse used by the sheriff’s office and located next to the headquarters for the local state troopers. “In 1988, we had one guy sitting at a desk and one guy riding throughout the county. We worked until midnight.”
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) was one of the troopers based in the county courthouse in the 1980s, when the local barracks roster numbered somewhere between 25 and 35 troopers.
Evans recalled that in the late-1980s, the state purchased a building on Prince Frederick’s Main Street that had housed a Maryland National Bank branch.
“I was part of that move,” said Bob Rawlings, who started his police career with the local sheriff’s office in the late 1970s before receiving a letter of acceptance from the state police. Rawlings said he and several other Prince Frederick troopers moved furniture into the retrofitted building.
Rawlings served in other locations, including Leonardtown and Waldorf, and spent his last three years on the force with the state police aviation division.
He also spent eight years as a school liaison officer in Calvert.
Nutter said the sheriff’s office “had a close relationship with the state police.”
It was sometime during the 1990s that Calvert’s deputies began to outnumber the local cadre of state troopers.
According to Evans, then-Sheriff L.C. “Bootsie” Stinnett, a retired MSP trooper, started increasing the sheriff’s office staff.
Evans recalled the barrack commander fielded inquiries from the local press. Nutter said Calvert’s chief deputy, Eddie Bowen, was a stickler for training and provided a deputy with instructions for writing press releases. For many years, Sgt. Cindy Allen was designated the sheriff’s office public information officer.
Bowen “saw that we had to have specialists,” Nutter said, adding that the new skills included crime scene assessments.
Of the way Calvert sheriff’s office has grown, Nutter declared, “I’m real proud of them.”
