Maintaining a rural character while directing additional growth to the county’s town centers continues to pose a challenge to Calvert’s leaders.
During what proved to be a lengthy work session Tuesday, the county commissioners were given a history lesson covering more than half a century of trying to avoid overgrowth in the smallest of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.
In 2019, the county commissioners approved an updated comprehensive plan, a process that created plenty of controversy.
Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, stated the other component to Calvert’s land use strategy — the county zoning ordinance — is a work in progress. The history of the county’s residential density strategy was discussed in order to obtain direction from the board on any desired changes.
Cook noted that according to the latest U.S. Census figures, Calvert’s population is now over 92,000 and the number of residents has increased by an estimated 4.6% in the last decade. Statewide, the county is in the middle of the pack in applying the brakes to residential growth.
Calvert adopted its first comprehensive plan in 1967. A few years later county leaders began planning for slow growth.
The county's population went from 20,682 in 1970 to 34,638 a decade later.
“In 1978, no one envisioned 92,000 people would live in Calvert County,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
Cook stated in the presentation, “In 1978, agricultural preservation began and agricultural preservation districts were formed creating transferable development rights. The TDRs transfer development rights from the rural farm and forest areas to transfer zones which are designated receiving areas for growth.”
Hance noted that at one time Calvert’s TDR program was nationally recognized.
It was in the 1980s and 1990s that residential growth dramatically spiked in Calvert. By the year 2000, Calvert's population had ballooned to 74,563 people.
“It was astronomical growth,” Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) said.
In 1997 Calvert’s leaders doubled its initial goal of preserving rural acreage from 20,000 to 40,000. Currently, 32,000 acres have been spared from development.
“The comprehensive plan has always set the vision,” said Mark Willis, county administrator, adding that “zoning hasn’t kept up.”
In the early 1980s the county created town centers, the seven unincorporated towns — Dunkirk, Owings, Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Lusby and Solomons — where the development is supposed to go.
Recent developments and plans in two town centers — apartments and town homes on the northwest side of Prince Frederick and a proposed multi-unit apartment complex in Lusby — have caused considerable heartburn for residents advocating for retaining Calvert’s rural character.
Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R), who praised the planning and zoning department’s overview of Calvert’s growth history, emphasized that in the case of the Lusby project, the laws on the county’s books that permit it have been there for several years.
“If the person’s property is zoned to do that it goes to the planning commission,” McConkey said.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said he could understand the clamor for senior apartments, but otherwise, “Calvert is a bedroom community.”
About six years ago, zoning in Prince Frederick was changed to allow for 24 dwelling units per acre in the New Town District, with a stipulation that 50% of that development must be commercial, a chart planning and zoning presented stated.
“No development meets this,” said Cook, explaining that regulations involving such things as stormwater management make such a plan problematic.
“There’s no need for [zoning policy] to be there,” said Hance.
“We can change it,” Cook replied.
Hance further noted that Calvert has had its residential regulations “down-zoned” three times — twice by the county commissioners (in 1999 and 2003) and once by the state, which mandated establishing tier maps.
“You can down-zone anytime you want,” Hance said. “It’s legal.”
Changes to Calvert’s adequate public facilities, or APF, ordinance could also be in the works and expanded.
Cook noted the 2019 comprehensive plan “includes action to consider expanding the APF regulations to include water and sewer, stormwater management, solid waste and recycling, fire, rescue and emergency medical services, and law enforcement services.”
Hart stated he felt the roads portion of the APF needed to be updated, possibly broadening the scope of project traffic studies.
Hance indicated that the strong possibility that many of the county’s residential septic systems may be failing is a concern that may need to be addressed, perhaps when the APF revisions are considered.
Cook told the board the zoning ordinance update is currently being worked on by a consulting firm. It should be ready for the board’s review, “hopefully by the end of the year.”