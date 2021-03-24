There should be no lack of communication in Calvert County going forward, after county government on Tuesday officially activated its new public safety communications system.
While its use began with a simple statement read by the board president, the journey to that delivery took several years. At $21.4 million, the contract awarded to Motorola Solutions Inc. in 2016 set a county record. Staff originally put the project out to bid in 2013.
Now Calvert has an 800-megahertz P25 digital communications system, which is expected to last for the next 20 years.
“It’s been a long project,” said Jaqueline K. Vaughan, public safety director, who explained earlier that morning her department started “cutting our dispatchers over to the new system. At 8 a.m. we began programming fire department radios. It is awesome and we’re happy to be placing it in service. First responders have a state-of-the-art system now.”
Vaughan told the board that next week local law enforcement, followed by county government users, would be looped into the system.
In a county government release, it was noted that tower construction and equipment installation began in 2017. Two years later system testing was started. The county replaced five existing towers and constructed four new ones. Existing structures had communications equipment installed.
“With a total of 15 sites, the new system provides more reliable in-building coverage, increases the number of available communications channels from five to 10 and provides 1,200 new mobile and portable radios to first responders and public safety personnel,” the release stated.
“This was tough sledding,” noted Commissioner Mike Hart (R) of public safety’s work to meet state standards as the project developed. Hart commended Vaughan for her leadership.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) mentioned that three previous commissioners — Evan Slaughenhoupt, Tom Hejl and Pat Nutter — also played major roles in getting the expensive project in the pipeline.
It was noted in the county government release that the new system “is designed to enable police and fire departments to better communicate with other local, state and federal agencies when a multi-jurisdictional response is required.”
COVID-19 update mixed
Dr. Laurence Polsky, county health officer, briefed the commissioners on the latest data related to the coronavirus during Tuesday’s meeting.
“We continue to see a rise in cases in the county,” said Polsky. “Very few cases in seniors, which we are thrilled about and it’s certainly a reflection of the effort to prioritize seniors for vaccines.”
While Polsky reported local health officials have observed an “increase in younger people” diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been no difference in infection rates between children who are back in school and those who are still learning virtually.
“We haven’t seen any transmission within the schools,” said Polsky.
The health officer also reported parts of Maryland are now dealing with two variant strains of the coronavirus.
Polsky said local testing for COVID-19 is ongoing in the offices of primary care physicians and the county’s urgent care centers.
As for vaccination data, Polsky reported 1,365 county residents have gone out of the jurisdiction to receive shots at mass vaccination sites. The largest number — over 800 — have received shots at Six Flags in Prince George’s County.
The total number of Calvert residents vaccinated as of Tuesday was over 22,500.
Board OKs adding funds for new library
The commissioners received an update on the Twin Beaches Branch Library project from Carrie Willson, Calvert Library’s executive director.
The new branch will be located near the Chesapeake Bay in North Beach.
Willson explained that due to COVID-19, a spike in the cost of construction materials (lumber and steel) and labor — roughly 5% annually — the price tag for building the new facility is rising.
There have also been changes to the plan in order to satisfy design and fire safety requirements.
“Current estimates show projections up by almost $770,000 and an additional $230,000 in contingency to cover other possible costs,” Willson stated in a memo to the board.
The project is now estimated to cost $10.1 million. It is expected to go out to bid this fall.
In order to cover the projected overrun, Willson stated that the library, with the commissioners’ permission will be increasing its request for additional $1 million in state grant funding. The money would come from the Maryland Library Capital Grant.
“This is the first time Calvert has used any money from that grant,” said Willson.
The board voted unanimously to support the increase, provided that the money comes from the MLCG.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews