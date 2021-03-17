Calvert County government’s staff has proposed a general fund budget for the next fiscal year that totals $326 million. However, with its present revenue projection, the proposed spending plan is not balanced.
“Currently, there is a $1 million shortfall that will need to be resolved with a decrease to expenditures, an increase to revenues, or as a likely worst case, the use of fund balance,” stated Mark Willis, county administrator, in the preamble to the hefty, nearly 400-page budget presentation.
The proposed budget will be presented next Tuesday at a public hearing. The session will be held virtually with individuals wishing to weigh in being encouraged to submit their remarks via email prior to the hearing. The public may view the hearing via live stream on the county government’s website, on Channel 6 of 1070 HD or by telephone. The toll-free numbers linking the public to the hearing are 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257; when prompted, callers should then dial the meeting ID number 899 4188 8251 and press # if prompted for a passcode.
The hearing represents a handing off of the proposed budget — from county staff to the county commissioners — who will present their recommendations to the public in April and hold another public hearing in May before adoption of the budget in June, with implementation beginning July 1.
Willis stated the proposed budget “reflects an expenditure increase of $7.5 million, compared to the fiscal year 2021 general fund budget of $318 million. The increased revenues of the general fund are primarily due to an increase in estimate income tax receipts.”
For county property taxpayers, the proposed plan includes a $0.005 reduction in the county’s property tax rate. The current rate is $0.932 per $100 of assessed value.
Even with the lowering of the rate, Willis stated the county is projected to see a slight increase in property tax revenue in the next fiscal year as property values continue to rise.
One of the more problematic components of the proposed budget could be the allocation to the Calvert County Board of Education.
“Operating funding for Calvert County Public Schools is recommended at $134.7 million in this budget,” Willis stated, adding that is “$1 more than fiscal year 2021 and $5.9 million over the state-required maintenance of effort amount.”
Willis noted the significant impact a 681 full-time equivalent student drop in enrollment will have on the county’s allocation to the public school system next fiscal year. The decrease is attributed to the impacts COVID-19 has had on public education.
During a work session the commissioners held March 9 on the upcoming county budget allocation to the school board, Tim Hayden, finance and budget director, stated his department’s main concern is “the BOE’s use of fund balance to increase their total budget from the prior year. This money is not allocated to one-time items and will need to be replaced with other funding in future years.”
“We certainly can’t always count on fund balance,” said Daniel Curry, superintendent of schools. “We hope our enrollment will return in a robust way. We are doing everything we can during the current school year to put away some dollars.”