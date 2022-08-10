Dawn Lister

Dawn Lister, a criminal justice teacher and a member of Calvert's new police accountability board, addresses the panel at its first meeting on Wednesday.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

A historic meeting took place Wednesday morning at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick as Calvert County’s recently appointed police accountability board convened for the first time.

The nine-member panel was created after state legislation passed in 2021 mandated Maryland’s jurisdictions create citizen committees to oversee local law enforcement. Calvert began its formulation process in a timely manner and, after several well-attended town hall-style meetings, began the application and vetting processes. One week before the state-mandated compliance date — July 1 — the county commissioners appointed eight of the nine members to the new board.

