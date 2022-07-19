Michael Soper, left, Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) and Calvert County Treasurer Nova Tracy-Soper (R) smile under the GOP tent at Mutual Elementary School. The incumbents both face primary challenges with no Democrats filed to run for their offices in November.
St. Mary's County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), left, is one of two Republican candidates, along with Timothy E. Gowen, vying for the District 29C House of Delegates seat currently held by Del. Jerry Clark (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), who is not seeking re-election. Morgan and Clark greeted voters at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.
Joe America of Port Republic finishes voting at Mutual Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Primary day voting in Calvert County appeared light during the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Calvert election board spokeswoman Kristen Scott told Southern Maryland News that with 16 of 20 precincts reporting at 11 a.m., 998 Republicans, 809 Democrats and 126 others had cast their ballots today.
The board of elections for Calvert reminded citizens anyone who is already in line at the closing time of 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 19, will be allowed to vote, but no one will be allowed to join the line after 8 p.m.