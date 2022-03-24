The Calvert County Board of Education voted 4 to 0, with one member abstaining, on Thursday to appoint Andrae Townsel as the public school system’s new superintendent.
Board member Pat Nutter, who explained he has been recovering from an injury and wasn’t able to meet with Townsel or the other finalist, Racquel Jones, opted to abstain from voting.
Townsel is currently the superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools in Michigan and holds a doctorate in education and is a graduate of Howard University. He and his family have resided in Maryland prior to his move to Michigan.
Townsel will succeed Daniel D. Curry, who will step down at the end of the current school year after eight years at the helm.
“I’ll be here to support Dr. Townsel,” said Curry at the completion of the school board's March 24 work session.
“Dr. Curry is going to be a tough act to follow,” declared school board member Dawn Balinski.
“This is the time to rally around him,” county resident Edsel Brown stated during the session’s public forum segment, referring to Townsel.
The elation was not unanimous. Another county resident, James McQueen, stated that statistics he has found show the Benton Harbor Area school system to be “inferior” to Calvert.
McQueen asked, “Why are we lowering our standards?”
Board president Pamela Cousins told Southern Maryland News after Thursday’s meeting that the school board made its decision earlier during an executive session. The hire won’t be finalized until a contract is finalized and approval is granted by the state superintendent of schools.
As to when the public would have an opportunity to meet Townsel in person, Cousins said that was uncertain since he is still in charge of schools in Benton Harbor.
Calvert’s school board used the services of Ray and Associates in its nearly four-month process of hiring the new superintendent.