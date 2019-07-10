The College of Southern Maryland was recently recognized for its commitment to green practices with a 2019 EcoLeadership Award.
The Alliance for Workplace Excellence selected the College of Southern Maryland as a recipient of the award, which will be presented to the college, along with 16 other businesses and organizations from across the United States, at AWE’s 20th annual awards celebration June 7 in Gaithersburg.
“To be considered for the AWE EcoLeadership Award, College of Southern Maryland was required to demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability,” CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy said in a press release. “CSM was subjected to a comprehensive and rigorous assessment process led by an independent review panel of academic and business professionals. Eco-friendly policies and practices attract talent, increase productivity, reduce costs, improve employee morale and loyalty and – most importantly – help protect the environment.”
College of Southern Maryland created an Environmental Sustainability Committee, which was chaired by CSM Financial Services vice president Tony Jernigan, which provides leadership in the college’s green practices. Membership for the ESC includes staff, faculty and students and represents all campuses.
Among multiple efforts, one green program of which the college is particularly proud is its Bee Campus USA designation, which was announced last year.
College of Southern Marylandwas the first community college in Maryland, and second college overall in Maryland, to receive the designation.
The Bee Campus USA is a coalition of colleges that is working to restore native plants, their pollinators and the colleges’ indigenous ecosystems. CSM has participated by creating landscaping with native plants that feed native pollinators, minimizing the use of herbicides and insecticides and providing educational opportunities to increase public awareness of the value of these kinds of activities.
“It’s all about creating a pollinator-friendly environment,” said biology professor Paul Billeter, who instigated the college’s effort to participate in the Bee Campus program. The college wants to foster habitats that encourage pollinator diversity and abundance — bees, butterflies and other helpful insects, as well as birds and bats.
“The immediate reason for the college’s involvement is that reversing long-term human impacts and restoring degraded local ecosystems is important to us,” Billeter said in the release. “On a different scale, two of the major requirements of participation in the program are planting pollinator-friendly gardens and educating the public. Gardening is the number-one hobby in the USA, and CSM is an important center of education in Southern Maryland.”
CSM’s partners include the Chaney Foundation, Eatwell Natural Farm, the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, University of Maryland Extension/Master Gardeners and the Xerces Society.
Other eco-friendly efforts at CSM that contributed to the AWE EcoLeadership Award include:
- More than 4,000 LED fixtures have been purchased and installed at the college since 2016, resulting in an 85 percent reduction in energy use.
• Four water filling stations have been installed on all four campuses to decrease use of one-use plastic bottles. The ESC and student associations have given away re-usable bottles to increase awareness of the program.
• Since installation, an estimated 75,000 plastic bottles have been diverted from purchase and waste disposal.
• Recycling has been encouraged by providing easy-to-identify bins.
• Paper use has been cut by moving hundreds of employees to an electronic timesheet process, no longer printing pay advices and implementing an online expense reimbursement program and purchasing card process.
• Trash clean-up events are held twice a year to raise awareness and engage faculty, staff and students.
• In 2017, the cafeteria discontinued the use of Styrofoam and replaced it with environmentally friendly products.
• Last year, CSM transitioned to a 100 percent green chemical cleaning system.
• The number of online courses offered has increased. On average, four out of 10 students take at least one credit course online.
• The CSM college store recycles textbooks through buyback and rental programs. In FY18, 3,200 textbooks were reused through these programs.
• All new construction is designed to meet LEED certifications. In 2018, CSM received LEED Gold for its Regional Hughesville Campus Center for Trades and Energy Training Building.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/about/environmental-sustainability/.
