Ricky Cox cites his experience of growing up on a farm in Huntingtown and working the fields as a youth as the basis for his work ethic. His ambition to become Calvert’s sheriff, he told Southern Maryland News, began when he was a criminal justice student in high school.
“I told [former] Sheriff Vonzell Ward I wanted to be sheriff,” Cox recalled.
Recently promoted to captain within the Calvert sheriff’s office, the 40-year-old Marine veteran, husband and father of three filed as a Republican late last year in the crowded race for the new Calvert sheriff.
Cox noted that when current Sheriff Mike Evans (R) announced last year he would not seek another term, a “window of opportunity” was opened to pursue his high school dream.
“I have a lot of experience — patrol, investigations, special operations — every aspect,” he said, adding that he has an understanding of every job, including sworn personnel and civilians, in the sheriff’s office.
One of his goals as sheriff would be “to work on school safety.”
Cox said his aim is to have deputies “in all the elementary schools,” that is, one deputy per elementary, which would be different from the current assignment of one deputy responsible for several elementary schools.
“It would be very influential to the children in our schools,” said Cox.
Another initiative Cox champions is the implementation of the community-oriented police volunteer program.
As far as fiscal responsibility, Cox said both he and his choice for assistant sheriff, Dave Payne, have experience working on budgets.
“We can do a lot better with our budgets,” Cox said.
With communication the key to giving taxpayers confidence that money is being well spent, Cox stated he would bring back the citizens police academy to give people a better view of what the agency does plus distribute a “sheriff’s newsletter” to let the public know about prudent spending.
“I’m all for transparency,” he said.
The candidate also pledged to work to retain qualified deputies and increase deputies’ pay to make Calvert a more attractive place for professional law enforcement to work.
Cox is running against Craig Kontra, Dave McDowell and Mike Wilson in the Republican primary. Vaughn “Jay” Johnson is the lone Democrat currently in the race.