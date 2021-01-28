The fog shrouding Solomons Wednesday morning lifted as Cardinal Wilton Gregory emerged from his sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.
Students from grades one through eight began filing into the church as Gregory, accompanied by the Rev. Ken Gill, the church pastor, greeted the children.
“Our students are so very excited,” Our Lady Star of the Sea School Principal Jennifer Thompson said of the cardinal’s visit, which was planned to mark “Celebrate Catholic Schools Week.” The official observance is Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.
“They’ve been making cards and pictures to give him,” Thompson said.
Pope Francis appointed Gregory as the seventh archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington on April 4, 2019. He was elevated to cardinal by the pope last November, becoming the first African American cardinal.
A Chicago native, Gregory converted to Catholicism at age 12 while attending Catholic grammar school. He aspired to become a priest during that time.
“We’ve had discussions about how the process of a cardinal becoming pope,” said Thompson, who told Southern Maryland News the significance of an African American being elevated to the College of Cardinals has also been a topic teachers have covered with students.
“Not only is it an honor to be named to this position, but it’s historic,” said Thompson of Gregory’s elevation.
During the Mass, Gill read a history of both the local church and school. During the 1920s, the Rev. Maurice Alexander became Our Lady Star of the Sea’s first pastor. The school opened in 1933 and was run by the Sisters of Divine Providence.
During his homily, the cardinal said he was making his second visit to Solomons, and then thanked the school teachers and administrators who are keeping the tradition of Catholic education alive.
“Catholic schools are the foundation of the church in the U.S.,” Gregory said. “Our schools do a marvelous job of building on the teachings we learn at home. Parents are our first teachers. This wonderful school continues a tradition in education. Such a wonderful presence in Calvert County.”
The cardinal also expressed appreciation for the personal and professional sacrifices the school’s faculty members make.
“Perhaps they could make more money in other places,” he said. “But they chose to bring their talents here.”
Thompson told Southern Maryland News that despite the presence of COVID-19 in the county and elsewhere, Our Lady Star of the Sea School has been safely opened for in-person classes since August.
“We have a lot of protocols,” said Thompson. “We’ve been very lucky.”
The school’s silver lining during the coronavirus has been a spike in the number of students.
“Our enrollment has increased, for which we are very happy,” Thompson said.
