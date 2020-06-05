Caregivers program offers volunteer help for seniors

Those who have been most impacted by the coronavirus are being offered some help by local volunteers.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the creation of the Caregiver Services Corps on May 18. The program has seven volunteers in Calvert County who are offering help to local seniors, according to program spokeswoman Kim Barnes.
The program deploys volunteers and other resources to the homes of seniors who need urgent assistance with everyday tasks when their typical caregiver becomes unable to help them due to COVID-19 exposure, illness, or other challenges, a press release states.
Seniors or their loved ones may request assistance from the Caregiver Services Corps if a friend or family member who typically provides care becomes temporarily unavailable. Volunteers can be deployed to seniors’ homes to provide assistance with maintaining daily hygiene routines, preparing meals, picking up groceries or medications or connecting virtually with health care providers.
Jennifer Moreland, director of Calvert County Department of Community Resources, said the program may be particularly helpful when a caregiver, such as a spouse, has to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, and there are no other natural supports nearby. “The Aging Division staff are grateful to have another resource for seniors, especially at this challenging time,” she said in an email.
Those in need of assistance can call 211 to be connected with the Caregiver Services Corps help center. Trained staff will triage the caller’s needs and help match them with a volunteer. The call center is available seven days a week and is capable of taking calls in many languages.
The Caregiver Services Corps is not intended to replace long-term arrangements for ongoing needs. Seniors and their loved ones should always work directly with their primary care physician or insurance company to arrange for such services, the release states.
“We are delighted to be able to provide the Caregiver Services Corps program to give older Marylanders reassurance they have support at this time,” Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona Kramer said.
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up at mdr.health.maryland.gov/Pages/Home.aspx. They do not need to work in the healthcare or medical field to volunteer, and there are opportunities to provide support with in-home care or in non-contact roles.
Seniors can also sign up for the state’s Senior Call Check program by calling 1-866-50-CHECK or by going to aging.maryland.gov/Pages/senior-call-check-sign-up.aspx.
The program provides a phone call every day to a participant at a regularly scheduled time. The calls will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. as close as possible to the one-hour time block pre-selected by the participant.
If the participant does not answer their first call, they will be tried two more times.
If those calls go unanswered, additional calls will be made to notify an alternative person who is selected by the participant during program enrollment. According to aging.maryland.gov, Maryland is the first state in the country to start a free, opt-in, telephonic service to check on older residents.
