Bob Carpenter recently stepped down from the post of president and CEO of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce.
Bringing a multitude of leadership experience working at the association, corporate and government levels including the California Legislature and the Chesapeake Beach Town Council, Carpenter served at the helm of the chamber for more than two years.
“I thoroughly enjoyed what I was doing. I loved meeting hundreds of new people and finding out about their businesses,” Carpenter said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder.
“On behalf of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce members, the board of directors thanks Bob Carpenter for his two years of dedicated service and wish him well in his future endeavors,” interim CEO Janna Jackson said in an email statement to the Recorder.
Prior to joining the chamber, Carpenter said he worked out of his Chesapeake Beach home running his Chesapeake Beach Consulting business, which does polling and political consulting internationally, as well as managing his Virginia-based travel company called Celebrate With Travel.
“It was difficult to do both — the chamber and the other businesses,” Carpenter said. “I found that I really missed doing that. I missed the politics and the polling.”
Carpenter said he also missed running the travel business full time. He said since there were members of the chamber that had travel businesses, he did not feel it was appropriate to work his travel agency beyond friends and family.
Carpenter quickly put to rest concerns that he was stepping down because of an illness. He acknowledged that he had been previously diagnosed with cancer, treated medically, and had received a clean bill of health.
“Health issues did not play a part. I did not step down because of my health,” Carpenter said.
He said he did consider, when applying for the chamber post in 2017, whether he wanted a full-time job and whether he wanted to get dressed every day, after working from home for an extended period of time.
Carpenter also worked 10 years at the International Republican Institute, a democracy-building organization in Washington, and traveled to 15 countries including Jordan, Mongolia and the Republic of Kenya, to promote freedom and democracy.
“I missed being out in the field and working with emerging democracies, political parties and parliamentarians,” Carpenter said. “I miss the interaction with people and organizations that are just coming into a democratic form of government.”
“Knowing that you are helping Nigerians move their democratic process forward … it really makes my blood runs faster knowing that I am playing a role in that,” Carpenter added.
While at the chamber, Carpenter said he spent more time south of Prince Frederick than he ever had in all of his nearly 18 years living in Calvert.
He said one of his biggest accomplishments was helping the chamber grow, through its Corporate Partner Program.
Another accomplishment Carpenter was proud of was getting the chamber more involved at the state level through the Maryland State Chamber and the Maryland Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Carpenter also served as vice president for MAACE and served on the legislative committee on the state chamber. Both allowed the chamber to network with other like organizations and share best practices.
As for what he wishes he could have accomplished, Carpenter said, “I wish that we had grown the membership more. When I started, it was 400. When I left, it was 400.” Carpenter pointed to the ebb and flow of members as businesses moved into and out of Calvert.
Carpenter acknowledged that he was at the chamber during a difficult time in the county, the process to update the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan for 2040, where the debate between development versus preserving the county’s rural character played out.
“The chamber as an organization never took a position, because the chamber has members on both sides and very active members on both sides,” Carpenter said. “The chamber wisely did not take a position.”
He said membership includes small business owners, developers and those from the building community, as well as those who were pro preservation and “wanted to slow it down and let’s make sure we get it right.”
Carpenter said he thought the process was a healthy discussion but hoped that everyone that had a point of view felt they were given an opportunity to be heard.
As for the final outcome, Carpenter said there is now a vision for where the county is going to go over the next 20 years, but that “it is certainly not over,” referring to the zoning ordinance and town center master plan updates.
As for his legacy at the chamber, he wants to be remembered for being approachable and for helping move the organization forward.
“Bob Carpenter took an active role in helping both of our organizations achieve those goals, and the impact he made on our community was both important and valuable,” Calvert County Department of Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle said.
Robertson-Slagle said the economic development team has enjoyed an excellent working relationship with the Chamber on helping the local business community grow and thrive and is looking forward to working with his replacement, Lee Greely.
Carpenter said that “now that I am back on the entrepreneurial side, I need to join the chamber.”
Carpenter previously held the post of executive director for the Arts Council of Calvert County and is currently assessing where he is going to spend his volunteer hours, as he has been fielding offers to serve on boards. The criteria for his acceptance is “what gets me excited.”
