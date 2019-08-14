Calvert County Parks and Recreation and the Calvert County Health Department are excited to offer a new “Framily” (friends and family) Health and Fitness Program through Aug. 18.
Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension have a significant impact on the health of Calvert County residents. Simple steps can have a positive impact on long-term health outcomes.
“With this program we are highlighting ideas that help get us moving more and eating right,” Jenn Faulkner, a community health educator at the Calvert County Health Department, said in a press release. “We want the healthy choice to be the easy choice.”
The Framily Health and Fitness Program will offer free events throughout the county to help residents make healthy lifestyle changes.
Framilies can take part in fun events that range from cooking demonstrations to scavenger hunts and are inclusive for all age groups.
All activities and additional information can be found and tracked through the Calvert County Health Adventure Passport, an app available in the App Store or Google Play called CCHAP.
For more information or to register, use Calvert County Parks and Recreation Activity #543300-A, or call Jenn Faulkner at 410-535-5400, ext. 357.