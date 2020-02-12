The use of students’ clothing and cellphones took center stage at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday.
Dona Ostenso, the president of the Calvert Education Association, presented the results of a survey on the wearing of hoodies on the head as well as the use of personal cellphones.
The survey was kickstarted by teachers’ concerns at previous board of education meetings and the suggestion of board members Tracy McGuire and Dawn Balinksi.
“Teachers are complaining about [hoodies and phones], and some of them have made statements at the evening board meetings,” Ostenso said, “and to be honest when Tracy and Dawn brought it up I thought it was the perfect opportunity to jump on it and follow through to see what data we could collect.”
The CEA sent out a brief survey the week of Dec. 18 and a total of 503 teachers, related service providers and specialists/non-classroom educators responded, or about half the teacher population.
“I think there’s an overall feeling it’s a distraction and the lack of respect, and I know sometimes people might view it as old school, but you know, my students didn’t wear hats in the classroom,” said Ostenso, who taught at Calvert Elementary and then Sunderland Elementary schools for 28 years. “When you came into the building, you took your hat off. It’s not [like the old days], and I think that’s the frustration.”
The first question was, do you have students who regularly wear hoods in your classroom?
“At the secondary level [which comprises middle and high schools], that is a significant difference,” Ostenso said, referring to the 81% who said yes.
The next question asked, ‘If you answered yes, do students hide or wear headphones while you are teaching?’ Ninety-nine percent of secondary teachers replied affirmatively.
“That number is incredible,” Ostenso said. “What was interesting was that teachers said that students were playing with their hoodies or playing with their hats or trying to hide their faces in the hoodie and that they are not engaged during their learning.”
One of the other questions asked, do you allow cellphone use in your classroom?
In response to whether they allowed cellphone use in their classrooms, 99% of elementary school teachers and 70% of secondary teachers said they did.
On the question of whether students had ever misused cellphones in class, 96% of secondary and 58% of elementary teachers said they had.
“There is inconsistency as to how rules are enforced,” Ostenso said. “Some of the comments at the elementary level were, ‘My principal doesn’t allow it,’ and that’s great if that’s the establishment of that elementary school. But if that’s not a practice at the other schools, that’s where the discrepancy comes in. You’ve got three kids, one each in elementary, middle and high school, and there’s a different policy at each.”
There was no contest when teachers were asked if the distraction of cellphones outweighed their benefits as 92% of elementary and 91% of secondary teachers said they did. “We’ve got the [electronic] devices in the classrooms, so why do they need the cellphones out?” Ostenso asked. “I go to the gym and listen to music but not when I’m in class listening to a teacher and their instruction. I heard [Superintendent of Schools Daniel] Curry say that some classrooms allow the music and can listen to music while they’re working and to me that should be the exception to the rule. They shouldn’t be the rule.”
Ostenso also added that many of the 503 respondents added comments. Many of those leaned toward the fact that it’s often hard to distinguish who the students are.
“Overwhelmingly, teachers believe it is the biggest distraction in the classroom,” Ostenso said of cellphone usage. “I think the overwhelming theme I saw in the comments was about safety.”
And Ostenso said the number of respondents clearly indicates that teachers think hoodies and cellphones are issues.
“When teachers take that amount of time, especially just before the winter holiday to respond and send in over 300 comments,” Ostenso said, “it has to be an issue that they care about and that they think has a problem in the classroom.”
Ostenso also added that two respondents did not think hoodies and phones were an issue.
“So do you think they’re having a problem with the policy change of the code of conduct with the hoodies and the bring your own cellphone policy?” asked board member Pamela Cousins.
“Yes,” Ostenso said.
“So my question to that is how does classroom management impact that?” Cousins asked. “And are cellphone pockets being used?”
“I understand that it becomes a battle and a struggle,” Ostenso said to the fact that some schools have a pouch where students drop off their phones before class, “and that takes away valuable instruction time. And some teachers don’t want to engage in that battle.”
Student Member of the Board Abby Setzfand said she knows first-hand the issues of hoodies and cellphones.
“I’m a junior in high school, so I witness this every day,” said Setzfand, who attends Northern High. “So with the hoodies, I see a quick fix with a policy change, but with the cellphones, I see a more difficult endeavor.”
“I hope they revise the code of conduct and go back to no hoodies [on your head] and I think they would like to go back to the day where no cellphones [are allowed],” Ostenso said. “I wish we could go back to when my son was in high school [in 2010] and cellphones were off and in backpacks. They could be there [and turned on] before or after school.”
• In other news, Curry remarked with some amazement that not one snow day has had to be used so far.
• Supervisor of Student Services Molly Gearhart and Kimberly MacDonald, a guidance counselor at Northern High School, were issued a proclamation in honor of National School Counseling Week, which was Feb. 3-7.
• Calvert County Public Schools employee La Coria Contee was promoted to supervisor of human resources and Monica Jones was promoted to the position of supervisor of finance.
