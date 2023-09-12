The Calvert commissioner board president on Tuesday called the ceremonial beginning of the construction of Calvert’s largest-ever building project “exciting.”

Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) also told attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Calvert County Administration Building he was pleased with the location. The four-story structure will occupy a parcel off Main Street in Prince Frederick where the county’s previous main government building was located. That building, County Services Plaza, was razed in 2021.


  

