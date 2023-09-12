Calvert County Commissioner Todd Ireland (R), left, Register of Wills Margaret Phipps (D), the county's public works director JR Cosgrove, Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) and Commissioner Mark Cox (R) use "golden" shovels to help start the county administration building project.
Calvert County Commissioner Todd Ireland (R), left, Register of Wills Margaret Phipps (D), the county's public works director JR Cosgrove, Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) and Commissioner Mark Cox (R) use "golden" shovels to help start the county administration building project.
MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Those attending Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony in Prince Frederick saw this rendering of what the new Calvert County Administration Building will look like once completed in 2025.
MARTY MADDEN?SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Michael Jenkins of Forrester Construction Company is the the new Calvert administration building project supervisor.
The Calvert commissioner board president on Tuesday called the ceremonial beginning of the construction of Calvert’s largest-ever building project “exciting.”
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) also told attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Calvert County Administration Building he was pleased with the location. The four-story structure will occupy a parcel off Main Street in Prince Frederick where the county’s previous main government building was located. That building, County Services Plaza, was razed in 2021.
“We felt like this building needed to be in downtown Prince Frederick,” Hance said, recalling the debate in 2018 that became a campaign issue that year. On the table was a plan to locate a government complex adjacent to the parcel now known as Armory Square, which would have taken the project away from Main Street.
A change of elected leadership brought the project back to its original location.
“It’s long-anticipated,” said JR Cosgrove of the county's public works department, who began shepherding the administration building project long before he became the department’s director.
After weathering a storm of inflated building materials prices, county officials were ready to put the project out to bid.
This past June a $38.7 million contract was awarded to Forrester Construction Company of Rockville.
Hance called the three submissions for the project “very competitive bids.”
According to Hance, “We’re on an 18-month schedule."
“It might be a hair longer,” Michael Jenkins of Forrester, the project supervisor, told Southern Maryland News, noting that there could be some factors that extend the work.
Jenkins said the project’s “overall manpower” will be from 40 to 125.
As a fence has been added to enclose the area, parking in the old County Services Plaza lot near the district court building is now off limits to motorists. Those unable to park on Main Street with business to conduct at the county courthouse, will find there is ample parking in the back of the district court building, which is accessible via Duke Street.
Maurice Lusby, owner of Lusby Hardware, told Southern Maryland News his only concern about the construction activity across the street from his store would be motorists parking in his store’s small customer lot.
“For the first few months, there should be no impact out of trucks entering and exiting the site,” Eryn Lowe, county government spokesperson, told Southern Maryland News in an email. “At most people may experience a temporary lane closure, but adequate notice will be provided for that.”