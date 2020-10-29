After a relatively quiet decade, the Lusby town center could have some more construction in the works.
During the Calvert County Planning Commission’s Oct. 21 meeting, the panel’s administrator, Paul Conover, presented an update for a proposed commercial development call The Shoppes at Town Square.
The Lusby Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Ordinance was adopted in early 2002. The subsequent development of the south county area brought two grocery chains to Lusby along with restaurants and other retail shops.
Along with a planned seven-unit shopping center, an all-but-forgotten road that stopped short of its anticipated distance is also back on the drawing board, although in a slightly different location.
In a memo to the planning commission, Conover explained that “conceptually, within the Lusby Town Center Zoning Ordinance, there is to be a continuous road connection between Rousby Hall Road, HG Trueman Road and Town Square Drive, just south of the existing HG Trueman Road.”
The road, Lusby Parkway, although identified in the Lusby Town Center Master Plan as “an important component and essential to the plan,” is in fact, a dead end road that ends abruptly to the east of the strip mall called Lusby Town Center. The parkway, along with a nearby “village green,” remain unfinished.
“With the original alignment of Lusby Parkway no longer viable, an alternative route was proposed,” Conover stated. That alternative was presented to the planning commission last November by John Cosgrove, who is now the county’s public works’ deputy director of capital projects. At the time, the planning commission concurred that the alternative route, which would shift the parkway and connect it with Town Square Drive via Gunsmoke Trail, met the spirit of the town’s master plan and zoning ordinance.
According to Conover’s memo, in analyzing the design of the parkway, public works staff “met representatives from the Chesapeake Ranch Estates property owners association. Their response to the proposal was generally favorable.”
Conover stated the Oct. 21 presentation was “conceptual only” and more substantial details about the proposed new road “will be developed by a design consultant hired with a ‘Complete Streets’ grant awarded the county by the Metropolitan Planning Organization. County staff is in the process of selecting a consultant to begin the study.”
Commission member Gregory Kernan requested that the panel be kept in the loop on the evolvement of the road plan.
Dan Kelsh of Collinson, Oliff and Associates Inc. told the planning commission in a memo that developer Eric Chadwick purchased the commercially zoned property to the north of Lusby Town Center “early this year after completing an extensive feasibility analysis working closely with county staff over the previous year. COVD-19 soon drastically changed how commercial development will operate and move forward in the near and foreseeable future. Despite this hurdle, his vision for a neighborhood marketplace complementary to the existing commercial establishments and residential properties in the surrounding community remains intact.”
Kelsh said Chadwick is ready to begin the process of identifying and contracting tenants for The Shoppes at Town Square. He added that the developer has also paid for traffic studies to gauge the impact the new shopping center will have on area traffic. The planned shopping center would be served by three main access points, including the extended parkway once it is built.
Efforts by Southern Maryland News to contact Chadwick were not successful.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews