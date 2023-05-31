On Wednesday morning, District Court Judge Robyn Riddle signed an order to amend home invasion and assault charges filed two months ago against Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr. (D-Calvert, Prince George’s). The order came a few hours before a felony dismissal hearing was to be held in the case.
According to the judge’s order, with the state’s attorney’s consent, instead of facing felony charges of home invasion and first-degree assault in connection with an alleged incident at a Huntingtown residence on April 4, the counts against the freshman delegate are now fourth-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
The case is set for trial in district court on Aug. 18, according to court documents.
In court papers filed by Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Tyler Bowen, Long allegedly entered a home through an unlocked door “without being invited in and given permission to enter.” He allegedly threatened a woman at the home while wielding what the accuser described as a metal pipe.
Bowen wrote in court documents that the woman “was in fear for her life and was afraid Long was going to kill her.”
According to the officer’s report, he responded to the residence shortly before 10 p.m. on April 4. A 60-year-old man was in the house when the incident began, Bowen reported, and confirmed Long had an object in his hand.
The deputy stated in court papers the man told him, “When Long entered the home he went outside to get away from the incident.”
Long’s accuser told Bowen that Long left the property in a Mercedes.
Long is being represented in the case by fellow delegate and Democrat C.T. Wilson of Charles County, along with lawyers Michael L. Adams and John M. McKenna.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by lawyers from the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.