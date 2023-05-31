Jeffrie Long

Delegate Jeffrie E. Long Jr. (D-Calvert, Prince Georges) has had charges amended to misdemeanors in connection with an alleged incident at a Huntingtown home in early April.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

On Wednesday morning, District Court Judge Robyn Riddle signed an order to amend home invasion and assault charges filed two months ago against Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr. (D-Calvert, Prince George’s). The order came a few hours before a felony dismissal hearing was to be held in the case.

According to the judge’s order, with the state’s attorney’s consent, instead of facing felony charges of home invasion and first-degree assault in connection with an alleged incident at a Huntingtown residence on April 4, the counts against the freshman delegate are now fourth-degree burglary and second-degree assault.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews