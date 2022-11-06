Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Calvert County Sheriff's Office in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A 31-year-old Charles County man riding a motorcycle was killed in a two-vehicle crash this weekend in Prince Frederick, police reported.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday night at around 10:09 p.m., members of the sheriff’s office patrol bureau and crash reconstruction team responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Auto Drive in Prince Frederick for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a work van.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews