A 31-year-old Charles County man riding a motorcycle was killed in a two-vehicle crash this weekend in Prince Frederick, police reported.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday night at around 10:09 p.m., members of the sheriff’s office patrol bureau and crash reconstruction team responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Auto Drive in Prince Frederick for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a work van.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 2020 Chevrolet work van with rear-end damage and "a mangled red motorcycle," according to a sheriff's office press release.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Honda sports motorcycle was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching Auto Drive and struck the work van.
The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Jesse Lee Wallace of Waldorf, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The van was operated by Brandon Tyrell Dill, 32 of Stafford, Va. Dill was not injured in the crash.
"Based on scene evidence and witness statements, it appears speed is a major contributing factor to this collision," the sheriff's office press release stated.
Anyone with information about this incident or events leading up to the crash is asked to contact sheriff's office detective Jeffrey Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email at Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertCountyMD.Gov.