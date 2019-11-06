There are only seven weeks left until Christmas, and CalvART Gallery in Prince Frederick might be able to help find a few gifts for those hard-to-please people on holiday lists with its newest exhibit.
Winter Wonderland, which comprises more than 100 small pieces, opens today and runs through Sunday, Dec. 29.
“We’ve been doing this [show] for a while now, and it’s pretty fun,” said Carol Eberly, the executive director of the Arts Council of Calvert County.
The non-juried exhibit comprises works from 26 Calvert County artists such as ornaments, statues, birdhouses and jewelry and in a variety of media.
“They’re really fun and real creative,” Eberly said of the pieces. “We’re hoping to help people with their holiday” lists.
CalvART Gallery will host a pair of receptions for the exhibit; 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 110 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 410-535-9252, or go to www.calvartgallery.com.
DNR moves center
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has moved its service center to 14175 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, which is the site of the former Solomons Visitor’s Center. The center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823. For more information, email Margie MacCubbin at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
CSM to host lecture on veteran’s poetry
College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus will host a free lecture by Wayne Karlin titled “Communicating and Confronting Trauma Through Poetry by Veterans” 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 301-934-7578, or email Stephen Johnson at ssjohnson2@csmd.edu.
CAASA to hold parenting seminar
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse will hold a free seminar titled “Parenting again … stepping in for parents who can’t” 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
The event will celebrate families raising children that aren’t their own. Calvert County Public Schools will discuss social media safety and mental health.
Dinner will be provided, and there will be door prizes and children’s activities.
Registration is required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or caasa@calvertcounty.gov.
CMCCC to host open house Nov. 8
Community Mediation Center of Calvert County will hold its annual open house 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 28 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.
Staff and volunteers will host a luncheon and award its Peace Builder Award.
Registration is required.
For more information, call Sheri Tardio at 443-295-7456.
Hospice to hold veterans training
Calvert Hospice will hold Vet to Vet volunteer training 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
Hospice is looking for veterans or active duty military members who would like to help honor veteran patients with a salute ceremony.
Participants will learn about the We Honor Veterans program and will be able to assist with the ceremonies once training is complete.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or apeterson@calverthospice.org, or download an application atwww.calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Center to host summit
Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center will host a free Southern Maryland Healthy Living Summit 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The guest speaker will be James Bradford, who will share his “Impact 1 Million Lives by 2020” business strategy.
For more information or to register, call Joyce Brooks at 240-994-1634.
Library to hold Veterans Day ceremony
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Veterans Day celebration 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Learn about the history of the American Legion posts. For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
NAACP to hold luncheon
The NAACP Calvert County Branch will hold its fall luncheon 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant, 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. The lunch will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans in Virginia. Tickets are $60, $50 in advance. For more information, call 410-474-9420 or 410-535-0413, or go to www.calvertnaacp.org.
TCC to hold veterans appreciation
TCC Verizon Wireless will hold a veterans appreciation event Saturday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 11, at its location at 2975 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk.Each veteran who attends will receive giveaway items. For more information, call 443-964-5997.
Optimists to hold prom
The Junior Optimist Club of Calvert High School will host its second annual prom for senior citizens 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. There will be a light buffet, music and dancing, commemorative photos, and crowning of the prom king and queen. The event is free, but registration required by Thursday, Nov. 7. For more information, call Krista Brezina at 410-474-2707.
Museum to hold memorial service
Calvert Marine Museum will hold an On Watch Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the statue at 14485 Dowell Road in Dowell.
The service will feature a thank you to all veterans for their service, and refreshments will be served following the program.
For more information, call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Golf course offers discounts to first responders
Chesapeake Hills golf course is offering military and first responders a 25% discount on greens fees through Monday, Nov. 11, at 11352 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
The offer applies to active service, veteran and retired military, fire, EMT and law enforcement personnel, and proof of service or employment is required. Tee times must be reserved in advance.
For more information, call 410-326-4653, or go to www.ChesapeakeHills.com.
Legion to hold veterans ceremony
American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206 will hold a Veteran’s Day ceremony with bells at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Veteran’s Park in Chesapeake Beach.
An open house will be held afterward at the Legion post at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.
Call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-post206.org.
Sorority to honor caregivers
Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc. Omega Pi Omega Chapter will honor caregivers 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
The event, the theme of which is Caregiving Around the Clock, will help raise awareness of family caregiver issues, celebrate the efforts of family caregivers, educate family caregivers about self-identification, and increase support for family caregivers.
Registration is required. For more information, email omegapiomegachapter@gmail.com, or to register go to https://opo-caregiversawareness-2019.eventbrite.com.
CSM to hold spring registration
College of Southern Maryland will hold registration for the spring semester Monday, Nov. 11, through Friday, Nov. 15, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
Registration begins Monday, Nov. 11, for current students with 45 or more credits; Tuesday, Nov. 12 for current students with 30 or more credits; Wednesday, Nov. 13, for current students with 15 or more credits; Thursday, Nov. 14, for current students with one or more credits; and Friday, Nov. 15, for new students.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/.
LWVCC to hold legislative meeting
League of Women Voters Calvert County will hold a legislative evening 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Calvert Pines Senior Center at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Meet elected representatives and discuss concerns.
For more information, email Chris Banks at chrisparranbanks.17@gmail.com.
Hospice to offer teen grief workshop
Calvert Hospice will hold an interactive CONNECT Grief Workshop 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick.
The workshop, which is aimed toward helping those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, will deal with grief and the areas of their life it affects, and healthy coping skills. Individuals will participate in creative activities that encourage expression and remembrance.
The cost is $20, and scholarships are available. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 11.
For more information or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
County to offer safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You Are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the Mobile Health Center from CalvertHealth 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
The health center travels to under-served areas to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, to view the full schedule or view an online tour of the vehicle, visit them online. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
JPPM to host talk on great human race
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host Bill Schindler, who will discuss Augmented Reality: how we transformed a reality show, The Great Human Race, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
The National Geographic series, “The Great Human Race,” represents an innovative approach to making television by merging reality TV with the interpretation of human evolution and experimental archaeology. Schindler will share his experience creating and co-starring in this production.
The lecture is the last of the season of the Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-8501 or go to www.jefpat.org/SpeakerSeries-2019.html.