A mix of chemicals used to put out flames is sparking concern in Chesapeake Beach and among bay seafood lovers due to its presence at a local Navy base.
Federal officials have conceded that levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been found at several areas of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Chesapeake Bay Detachment, just south of the town limits in Calvert County.
A meeting of a restoration advisory board, which includes two members of the Chesapeake Beach Town Council, was held earlier this month to review actions and strategies for mitigating any environmental damage the testing of foams intended for firefighting might have caused.
“PFAS were detected in environmental media and above applicable screening levels, which will move the site to the next step in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act," also know as the Super Fund, stated Amy Brand, who facilitated the virtual meeting.
“Obviously, the concentrations are significantly elevated,” said Mark Mank of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “The numbers on this base are significant.”
Mank added that there are still questions about whether or not “any of this is getting into the bay.” He noted “the area is specific and not sprawling.”
According to Mank, the MDE will be studying fish in the bay to see if there is any evidence of contamination.
During the May meeting of the Chesapeake Beach Town Council, members Larry Jaworski and Greg Morris, who attended the restoration advisory board meeting, commented on the situation.
Jaworski said the Navy is “basically moving forward with addressing the contamination.” He called PFAS a “nasty, nasty chemical.”
“I’m familiar with some of the very adverse impacts of this stuff, being a member of the fire department,” said Jaworski. “It’s caused contamination in some of the shallow aquifers. The very good news for our town is that the town, on its own, tested its water supply and there was no detect of this PFAS substance in the town water supply. But the Navy is being encouraged to move forward with addressing the contamination.”
“I’m really glad to see we’re testing that stuff,” said Morris. “That’s going to go a long way to stabilizing some concerns. i’m glad we’re taking the bull by the horns.”
Town engineer Jay Berry reported that all three wells serving the municipality draw water from the Aquia Aquifer, and were found to have no traces of PFAS contamination.
Berry reported the Navy was “unwilling” to test the town’s wells, so local officials did.
“Our water is safe to drink,” Berry declared.
In a press release issued last Friday, Chesapeake Beach officials reported the locally funded testing “is above and beyond what is required of any MDE mandatory testing.”
In response to a written question during the restoration advisory board meeting, Jaworski reported the well testings were conducted by “an independent lab,” which applied Environmental Protection Agency standards.
During the council meeting, John Bacon, the leader of the Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society, reported, “The town has decided to test all our oyster programs and we should have, within two weeks, the results of these tests to see if there’s any contamination in our oyster program.” Bacon said he expected the results would be available in a few weeks.
For its part, the Navy began its environmental probe at the bay-front base about three years ago. Town officials noted in their release that “the Navy conducted sampling of private wells that were considered to be at risk of PFAS exposure. All locations were outside town limits."
“No test results were above the EPA lifetime health advisory,” town officials noted.
The Navy will continue with its assessment of the base.
“The surface water results were high,” Ryan Mayer, project manager for Chesapeake Naval Facilities Engineering Command, stated during the restoration advisory board meeting. “We do plan to do a lot more sampling at [bay] tributaries. The levels are high. They are what they are. We are moving into the next phase of this investigation.”
“The town encourages more aggressive testing,” Jaworski told the advisory board members.
The next restoration advisory board meeting is scheduled for October. The meeting is open to the public.