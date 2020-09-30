During an emergency, virtual town council meeting, Chesapeake Beach Town Councilman Derek Favret, whose day job is with the U.S. Department of Energy, assessed the situation in laymen’s terms, saying, “It seems like we have been presented a mess and a dangerous one at that to clean up.”
The dangerous mess is the unwanted and erroneous presence of two chemicals — methanol and poly aluminum coagulants — in above-ground storage tanks at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant.
Town Administrator Holly Wahl stated during the Sept. 23 emergency session that the chemicals were added in error. It will cost the town approximately $63,489 to correct the problem. The town’s insurance company, LEGIT, will provide a $10,000 reimbursement, according to Wahl.
Town council members participating in the virtual meeting agreed that although the error was apparently committed by either a contractor or subcontractor and not the town’s wastewater treatment plant staff, the facility partners — Calvert and Anne Arundel counties and the Town of North Beach — would be held harmless.
During the session, Wahl reviewed a proposal from AEG Environmental for the necessary cleanup and disposal work. Plant superintendent Jon Castro said AEG’s work cannot start until Oct. 5.
Councilman Larry Jaworski, a career engineer who specialized in environmental and water quality issues, indicated a familiarity with both methanol and poly aluminum coagulants, or PACL.
“It is dangerous,” said Jaworski. “We have to clean this up and we have to properly dispose of these chemicals.”
“There have been no violations of our discharge permit,” said Castro.
According to an AEG Environmental proposal summary, the scope of work will involve preparing site-specific health, safety and work plans in accordance with U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, the use of “tankers” to pump empty the three above-ground storage tanks containing the chemicals, plus the transport and disposal of all waste.
“This is not a budgeted expenditure,” said Wahl. “The cost will come from the current water reclamation treatment plant budget. The town council will have to come back later with an amendment.”
