The often dicey process to revise and update the Chesapeake Beach comprehensive plan concluded last week as the town council voted 5-to-1 to approve, with one last-minute amendment to document submitted by the municipality’s planning and zoning commission. At the start of the April 21 meeting, two local business owners served up criticism for the plan, touted as a vision for branding Chesapeake Beach as a place with small-town charm.
Speaking on behalf of his family’s business, Rod ‘N’ Reel Resorts, Wesley Donovan declared the proposed plan “is a 180-degree change of what is currently allowed and long-standing allowance of the zoning in the Maritime Commercial District. It is a taking.”
Last year the council majority voted to impose a nine-month moratorium on the review of most commercial, institutional and multi-family buildings in town, a move that put the brakes on five projects the Donovan family submitted. Those projects would have added 170 dwelling units to the town’s inventory.
Gary Luckett, owner of Trader’s Seafood, Steak and Ale, told the council the revised land use measures that impose a 34-foot height limit on new buildings was unfair to his business, which is on a parcel he described as “a little postage stamp.”
Luckett noted that the Windward Key condominiums across the street from his restaurant “are some 40-feet tall.” He added that his current building is gradually sinking and building up might be the only way to stay in business.
“I’d like to expand someday,” he said. “I feel like I’m restricted on my property. I feel like my whole property is a big restriction.”
Luckett requested that the council amend the comprehensive plan's land uses to grant an exception for commercial properties to not be subject to the building height restrictions.
Before they voted, council members offered comment on the revised land use document.
Councilman Keith Pardieck felt the revisions “captured the vision” of preserving a small town.
“This is a vision statement,” Councilman Greg Morris declared, adding praise for the planning and zoning commission for their “due diligence and outreach.”
Morris noted that “an appeals process” is an option for aggrieved business owners and developers. However, he added, “This document should be difficult to overturn.”
“Maintain small town charm and a very low growth rate,” said Councilwoman Valerie Beaudin. “It’s time to take care of those who live here. This is a small town win — period.”
The lone vote opposed to the revised plan’s land use measures was voiced by Councilman Larry Jaworski, who declared the plan contained “contradictions” and “discourages a number of types of development.”
Jaworski added that despite claims the new plan addresses concerns about the likelihood of future flooding in the bayside town, in his opinion the revised document “does not encourage appropriate protection from sea level rise.”
Jaworski’s contention runs counter to the revised plan’s “2040 vision statement,” which reads, “the town has become resilient to oncoming sea level rise and the storm surges associated with hurricanes by implementing land use, engineering and open space strategies.”
Councilman Charlie Fink made motions for two amendments. The amendment to specify a height limit of 35 feet for structures permitted to have off-street parking utility space underneath failed 2 to 4. The motion to amend the ordinance to read “new residential uses would be allowed only as residences above street-level commercial and existing residential uses would remain as permitted uses” passed 4 to 2.
Councilwoman Peggy Hartman said she has seen small towns where residences above businesses work very well in indicating her support for Fink’s amendment.
Noting that planning and zoning commission member Kathleen Berault was at the meeting, Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney asked her to convey his appreciation for all of the panel’s hard work to the other members.
“Give them our thanks,” said Mahoney. “This was handled professionally.”