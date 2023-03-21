It was during a council work session earlier this month that Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney weighed in on concerns raised about the possible impact extending restrictions on the town’s only beach could have on tourism.
The town’s Bayfront Park, also known as Brownies Beach, has been off-limits to nonresidents of the municipality since May 2021. The limitation was initially prompted by concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the March 16 council meeting, the six-member panel voted 5-to-1 to extend the policy of restricting Bayfront Park to town residents, Calvert County sheriff’s deputies, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department members and any guests of the three groups. The limitation policy will be in effect for the next two summers with a revisit in 2025, when new four-year terms for the mayor and council will be in effect.
Opponents of the limitation policy spoke out at the March 16 meeting. It was clear one of the issues was something the mayor uttered at the March 7 work session.
During the discussion, Council Vice President Larry Jaworski indicated he had misgivings about banning vacationers and guests at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort from using the beach since tourism aids the town’s economy.
“If we are attracting people to our town we want to enable them to see as many of our attractions as possible,” Jaworski said.
Mahoney stated, “I’ll be the voice on the south-side now, quote, unquote, we don’t want them people down here.”
Many locals who viewed the YouTube footage of Mahoney’s statement took umbrage with the mayor’s remark, with some claiming it was racist and others labeling it a slur directed at Chesapeake Beach visitors.
Mahoney later told Southern Maryland News via text that he was referring to “tourists, fossil hunters who would overcrowd, spoil our precious beach. What I meant by ‘down here’ was ‘down here at our little beach,’ [which] was the subject matter.”
“Just who is ‘them people?’” former town councilman and Calvert Chamber of Commerce president Bob Carpenter asked during the meeting’s comment segment.
Later, during public comment and after the vote on beach limitation was taken, Carpenter again addressed the council.
“I know a little about economic development,” he said. “What are you doing to help business? Twenty-three percent of the general fund comes from businesses.”
Noting that some of the town’s business owners do not live in Chesapeake Beach, Carpenter stated, “They may not have a vote but they need a vote.”
“The words were bad enough,” declared Mary Lanham, Rod ‘N’ Reel general manager. “The tax dollars we pay. This town was built as a destination. The town of Chesapeake Beach is open for business.”
“The comments are an embarrassment,” declared town resident Shirl Hendley. “Everybody should be apologized to.”
“You have to understand the impact these comments have on people,” another town resident, Doris Spencer, told Mahoney. “You cannot make statements like that.”
During the discussion of the resolution to extend the restricted access to the beach, Councilwoman Valerie Beaudin pointed out that Brownies Beach is “fragile and sensitive. It’s a small beach.”
Beaudin added that when there were no restrictions, there were parking issues near the beach.
Another council member, Keith Pardieck, noted that the beach also had an abundance of trash left behind by visitors, a situation that has abated since the limitations were imposed.
“This body does not restrict anyone from coming here,” said Councilman Greg Morris, in reference to the beach policy. “The focus is on residents.”
“A lot of thought went into this,” stated councilman Charlie Fink.
Jaworski, who during the March 7 work session had indicated he would support the resolution, cast the lone vote in opposition.
To the town’s business community, Jaworski stated, “I hear you.”
According a memo from town administrator Holly Wahl, “The safe beach area of Bayfront Park is less than 0.3 acres and continually changes due to tidal changes. It can only accommodate a small number of guests within the safe area of the beach. South of the beach is restricted due to dangerous cliffs and is posted as ‘no trespassing’ in coordination with Calvert County Office of Emergency Management and North Beach Volunteer Fire Department guidance on the dangers of the falling cliffs.”
While Mahoney thanked those opposed to the beach limitations for their comments, he extended no olive branch to anyone who construed his March 7 comments as disparaging.
The mayor noted that the town had a balanced operating budget for fiscal 2024 totaling $13.9 million, debt was being reduced by $7 million and the real estate tax rate was again being lowered.
Mahoney instead shrugged off the criticism.
“Standing up to special interests comes with a price,” he said. “It’s an honor to be your mayor and to be the one who says, ‘Not on my watch.’”