Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick "Irish" Mahoney

Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick "Irish" Mahoney was under fire at a council meeting after he made a remark about keeping certain people off the town's beach.

It was during a council work session earlier this month that Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney weighed in on concerns raised about the possible impact extending restrictions on the town’s only beach could have on tourism.

The town’s Bayfront Park, also known as Brownies Beach, has been off-limits to nonresidents of the municipality since May 2021. The limitation was initially prompted by concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.


