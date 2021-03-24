After hearing voluminous testimony both pro and con, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council voted 4-to-2 March 18 to impose a nine-month moratorium on the review of most building development plans.
The nine months is a modification of a recommendation received from the town’s planning and zoning commission, which drafted the proposal for a one-year pause in the review process of category 1 developments following a public hearing in February.
According to information provided by town officials, category 1 developments are commercial, institutional and multi-family buildings like apartments and condominiums, senior housing projects and townhouse developments. Submissions for reviews of four separate major development site plans and one major subdivision plan, coupled with the ongoing rewrite of the Chesapeake Beach Comprehensive Plan and fears of future flooding within the bayside town, prompted the call for the moratorium.
“The submitted projects and other development projects of this scope could compound the issues and challenges the planning commission is seeking to address through a new comprehensive plan,” Chris Jakubiak, planning and zoning administrator, said in a statement.
Combined, the five projects would add over 170 dwelling units to the town’s inventory.
Speaking on behalf of the Donovan family, the applicants for the five affected projects, attorney Eric Blitz claimed town planners were “targeting” the long-time residents who are owners and operators of Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort by proposing “radical changes to the comprehensive plan.”
“Millions of dollars in investment are at stake,” said Blitz.
“This will hurt my business and every business in town,” said Robert Carpenter, a former town council member who operates a travel agency in Chesapeake Beach.
After over one hour of comments from stakeholders and citizens — some of whom simply said “I support” or “I oppose” the moratorium — Jakubiak and Jay Berry, public works manager, outlined the concerns about future flooding that is expected to plague the town.
“The bay is reclaiming its estuary,” said Jakubiak of the evidence of a rising sea level in Fishing Creek.
Of the plans to be impacted by the moratorium, Jakubiak declared, “These projects have come to light and fallen off the path. They don’t exist.”
Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney stated he thought the moratorium pause “is good for the town. We must be advocates for the environment.” He called the affected proposals “high-density projects.”
As to the claims that halting the projects will hurt the town financially, Mahoney declared, “We are not starving for development. The town is in great shape.”
“I’m disappointed we find ourselves in this position tonight,” declared Councilman Derek Favret. Noting that Chesapeake Beach “is at a crossroads” in addressing flooding and sea level rise, Favret added that the notion town officials were taking away property rights by imposing the moratorium “is a misconception.”
The council’s vote on halving the proposed moratorium to six months was split 3-3. Mahoney broke the tie by voting opposed.
Councilman Greg Morris then made the motion to set the moratorium period to nine months. He expressed hope that the planning and zoning commission could complete the comprehensive plan revisions in a timely manner so that the council could review the draft and vote on it before the moratorium ended.
“Our work needs to be completed this year,” said Morris.
In the final vote, councilmen Larry Jaworski and Charlie Fink voted opposed to the nine-month moratorium.
Jaworski stated that the affected projects would have brought more residents to town to support local businesses.
Fink, who had made the motion to support a six-month moratorium, said he did not agree with those who felt half-a-year wasn’t enough time. The shorter time, he said, would prompt town officials to get the revised comprehensive plan completed in a timely manner.
In addition to concerns about rising water levels, a town press release stated the planning and zoning commission is “concerned that large and tall buildings may degrade the town’s scenic vistas and views of the water, which are vital to the public’s desire to preserve and enhance our small-town charm.”
That claim was disputed during the public comment segment of the March 18 meeting by Wesley Donovan of Rod ‘N’ Reel Resorts.
“Building types don’t make up small town charm, people do,” Donovan said.
