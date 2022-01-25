After holding a public hearing prior to their monthly meeting, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council last week voted 5-to-1 to levy an amusement tax on sports betting within the town limits.
Last April, in reaction to the Maryland General Assembly’s vote to legalize sports betting and subsequently issue licenses to several venues statewide, the majority of the council voted to ban sports betting and full casino gambling in the town. That measure was also to codify results of two ballot questions posed during the November 2020 town elections, which yielded overwhelming votes against the gaming methods by residents.
The legislature’s action, however, negated any prohibition the town planned to enact.
The ordinance approved at the council's Jan. 20 meeting expands the town’s admission and amusement tax to include sports betting for Class A1, Class A2, Class B1 and Class B2 licenses. Per the town’s existing amusement tax measure, a 0.5% tax rate is levied on gross receipts from amusements. Currently, three town locations — The Rod ‘N’ Reel, Abner’s and Trader’s — have pull-tab machines that mimic slots and are subject to the amusement tax.
“It is the fiduciary responsibility to pass this ordinance,” Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney told members of the council before the vote was taken.
The Rod ‘N’ Reel is one of over a dozen venues categorized by state officials as an “automatic sports betting license holder.”
During the public hearing, Mary Lanham of the Rod ‘N’ Reel noted that the hotel and restaurant complex was the town’s largest employer.
Lanham said sports betting would be “an added amenity to our guests. Adding sports betting will add revenues. It’s a great opportunity rather than a burden.”
She added the tax “may inhibit” sports betting at the Rod ‘N’ Reel.
Town resident John Bacon indicated displeasure that “the state has bypassed our wishes,” and added, “Tt will bring some more money for the town and lower property taxes.”
“The referendum was overwhelming,” councilwoman Valerie Beaudin declared. “We took action based on the results of the referendum.”
Beaudin added that since sports betting “is part of the amusements” it should be taxed.
“I would vote for a higher rate,” Beaudin added.
Council Vice President Larry Jaworski admitted he liked the potential sports betting might mean for “economic development,” but opted to support the ordinance, declaring “one half of one percent is not too much.”
“It’s going to bring more people into our town and tax our infrastructure,” said Councilman Keith Pardieck stated, in declaring his support for the ordinance.
Council members Charlie Fink and Peggy Hartman also voted in favor of the ordinance. Council member Greg Morris voted opposed.
On gambling in general, Morris stated, “I feel Maryland is over-dependent on that revenue.” He added that the council should lift its prohibition on sports betting before opting to tax it.