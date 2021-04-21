While officials acknowledged state government was the prevailing authority on the issue, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council nevertheless passed an ordinance to prohibit full casino and sports betting licenses with a 5-to-1 vote earlier this month.
In touting the proposed measure, Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney noted that the bans reflect the overwhelming results of two ballot questions from the 2020 town election.
Voters were asked if they supported giving full casino gambling licenses for table gaming and slots within Chesapeake Beach. In the second ballot question, town voters were asked if they supported awarding sports betting licenses to venues within the town. Both questions drew overwhelming negative responses on Election Day.
“Obviously, this is what the public wanted,” said councilwoman Valerie Beaudin, who added she wanted to see the new measure incorporated in the town’s revised comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance.
“There’s not a lot of wiggle room,” said councilman Charlie Fink, referring to the emphatic repudiation of any gambling expansion in a town that already has electronic bingo in three venues.
Councilman Larry Jaworski indicated he would support the will of the voters but also observed that the ordinance “has no standing. The state controls this [gambling].”
Mahoney agreed that state officials could override the ordinance and issue a gaming license to a proposed town vendor. However, the mayor noted that state lawmakers representing Chesapeake Beach — Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) and Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert) — have indicated to him that they would back local authority’s will if it ever came to that.
“We really serve as a conduit to our residents,” said councilman Derek Favret.
Councilman Greg Morris cast the lone vote in opposition to the ordinance. Morris said his opposition stemmed from his support for the new option of legalized, regulated sports betting in Maryland.
“It’s good for revenues,” he said.
Operating budget approved
The council voted unanimously to approve the town’s proposed $6.6 million operating budget for fiscal 2022. The town’s property tax rate for next year was set at $0.3233 per $100 of assessed value, a slight decrease from the current fiscal year. Mahoney noted that this is the fifth straight year the council has enacted a property tax rate decrease.
The mayor told the council and other meeting participants that when he speaks with Beach Elementary School students, “They always ask about taxes because that’s what their parents talk about.”
Trail incident discussed
During a public safety discussion, council members asked Lt. Joe Hollinger of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office about what action was being taken in the wake of a strong-armed robbery that occurred recently on the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail.
Hollinger reported that “three detectives” are working on the case. While some “persons of interest” have been developed as suspects, “nothing has panned out,” he said.
Patrols along the trail have been increased, according to Hollinger, and undercover officers are also watching while walkers are out.
“Every deputy on the Beach Patrol has a key to the golf cart at the water park,” said Hollinger, adding that police will be using the vehicle for visibility.
