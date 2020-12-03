Chesapeake is looking a lot brighter these days.
The town held its annual “Light Up the Town” event on Sunday, Nov. 29. However, due to the coronavirus, residents were encouraged not to congregate at town hall, as is the tradition.
Two main events, instrumental Christmas carols by Beach Elementary School fifth graders and the countdown to the light-up, were presented virtually and are available for viewing on the town’s Youtube page.
The town’s public works crew put up lights throughout town along routes 260 and 261. Residents and merchants will be decorating homes and businesses to add to the glow. Town residents who view the lights will be able to their favorite displays as part of the Brightest Beacon on the Bay competition.
MARTY MADDEN