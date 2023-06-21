On June 13, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Twin Beaches Patrol deputies responded to multiple reports of destruction of property in the Chesapeake Village subdivision of Chesapeake Beach. According to police investigators and town officials, a group of possibly three suspects spray-painted numerous vehicles, street signs, sidewalks and roadways between the hours of midnight and 1 a.m. that day.
According to a town of Chesapeake Beach press release, some of the spray paintings displayed racially motivated language and symbols.
“Based on the videos and information obtained, it is believed that the unknown suspects in this case are juveniles who arrived in the area on foot,” town officials stated.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in helping identify the individuals responsible for the incident. Anyone with information or video camera footage that may lead to the identification of the individuals responsible for these acts is asked to contact Detective Ryan Gough at Ryan.Gough@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2800.
“We want to send a very clear message that the town will not tolerate displays of hatred or racism taking place in our community,” said Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney, who added the town is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of the June 13 incident.
In addition to the sheriff’s office deputies, Mahoney thanked the town’s public works staff and Chesapeake Village representatives for their quick response.