On June 13, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Twin Beaches Patrol deputies responded to multiple reports of destruction of property in the Chesapeake Village subdivision of Chesapeake Beach. According to police investigators and town officials, a group of possibly three suspects spray-painted numerous vehicles, street signs, sidewalks and roadways between the hours of midnight and 1 a.m. that day.

According to a town of Chesapeake Beach press release, some of the spray paintings displayed racially motivated language and symbols.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews