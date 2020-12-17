One of northern Calvert’s largest tourist draws was given a nod to revise its expansion plan, despite concerns from some local officials.
The second phase of the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort’s redevelopment project was presented to the Chesapeake Beach Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night. The virtual meeting lasted over three hours.
A previous town planning board had approved the second phase but because the resort’s owners decided to tweak the plan, which will expand the hotel, town planning administrator Chris Jakubiak felt the panel needed to sign off on the changes.
“It’s a major revision,” said Jakubiak.
The first phase of the project created a four-level parking garage, an edifice that has garnered the scorn of several town residents who feel it is out of character with the small town feel of Chesapeake Beach. The reintroduction of phase two gave some newer commission members an opportunity to vent about the entire project.
According to testimony rendered by the applicant, the change in design came out as work was about to get more intense at the bayside site.
“COVID [19] gave us an opportunity to rethink what we are doing,” said Rod ‘N’ Reel owner Gerald Donovan.
The revised plan lowers the new construction by one story, reconfigures floor space and adds 20,000 square feet to the proposed new building.
“The design is a much-improved building,” said attorney Eric Blitz, representing the Rod ‘N’ Reel.
Architect Jeremy Klein of WGM Architecture of Annapolis stated the footprints of the two plans were identical, and the revision results in more efficient layouts of the rooms.
The expansion will add 13 guest rooms to the hotel, include more spread-out gaming space and slightly larger banquet space. The addition will include two rooftop terraces — one with an outdoor swimming pool and another with a view of the resort’s iconic bandshell.
When asked by commission member Laura Blackwelder if the roomier gaming area meant the resort intended to expand gambling in Chesapeake Beach, Donovan replied that the state legislature would have to approve that as the Rod ‘N’ Reel is currently at the limit for pull-tab machines.
“We have what we have and that’s it,” said Donovan.
Commission member Cynthia Greengold expressed concerns about Donovan’s statement that the facility is hoping to host 150 weddings per year once the the redevelopment project is completed.
“I’m very confused and concerned that we’re being led astray,” Greengold declared. “There’s a lot of corners being cut here.”
Greengold added that the project “doesn’t have a small town feel” and that a large volume of weddings at the site would create traffic nightmares for local commuters.
At one point during her questioning, Greengold quipped that the planning and zoning commission members were “getting death threats about the parking garage.”
“This is no way to approve a major site plan revision,” declared Blackwelder, who added commission members had not had adequate time to review the changes.
During public comment, Town Councilman Greg Morris, speaking as a citizen, stated, “I recommend tabling voting on this. It sounds like these plans are freshly minted.”
Just when it appeared the commission was poised to vote to table the proposal, Blitz spoke up to say the applicant’s presentation wasn’t finished and the project as presented “meets all the requirements of the law. It’s not about whether you like the garage. We think you can get a better result with this amended plan.”
Blitz said the applicant sent out the revision package to town officials on Nov. 17. He added that since Calvert County government, which issues building permits for all projects within the jurisdiction, was going to review the previously approved permit, a delay would be costly to the applicant.
“Time really is of the essence,” said Blitz. “The site plan isn’t changing. This is a very environmentally conscious design. We’ve improved the design of this building.”
Both Blitz and Jakubiak confirmed that a traffic study had been done as part of the project’s planning phase.
“This doesn’t impose any additional traffic burdens,” said Jakubiak. Noting that the commission is about to consider the issue of building height limits, Jakubiak added, “Here’s a project that brings down the building height.”
Commission chairman Larry Brown pointed out the plan was not inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and something would be built on the site on the commercially zoned property. “Which plan goes forward?” Brown asked.
In the end the vote was 4-2 with Greengold and Blackwelder opposed to approving the revised plan.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews