The Town of Chesapeake Beach is not letting COVID-19 plague its 2020 election. During the October meeting of the mayor and council, town board of elections chairman Randy Getman delivered a summary of strategies for the days leading up to Nov. 3 as well as plans for the day of balloting.
Chesapeake Beach voters will be choosing a mayor and six council members, plus they will be asked to weigh in on two ballot questions related to the potential expansion of gambling in the town.
Chesapeake Beach voting will take place at town hall Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Precautions will being taken inside and outside the voting venue.
“Everyone must wear a mask in the polling room,” Getman stated. “Voters will use our new touchless hand sanitizer dispenser as they enter. The room is set up for 6-feet separation. Registration judges are behind a separation shield. The election board will monitor and limit the number of people inside the polling room as needed to maintain safe separation.”
The traditional electioneering will be permitted outside the town hall, albeit with some tweaks.
“Each candidate has been assigned a space with a 10-by-10-foot tent and table,” Getman stated. “The [election] board assigned spaces by drawing. A candidate will only electioneer from within their assigned space. The candidate shall wear a face mask.”
Candidates are still permitted to hand out literature outside town hall. The elections board decided a candidate will stay near the center four-foot area of his or her tent and behind the table “in keeping safe separation from both voters and other candidates.”
Registered town voters have two more Saturdays — Oct. 24 and 31 — to fill out an absentee ballot application and/or pick up their absentee ballot from an elections board member. The application/pick-ups will be be held from 9 a.m. until noon those two days.
On Monday, mayoral candidate Joshua Johnson announced that he was bowing out of the three-way race with incumbent Pat “Irish” Mahoney and former councilman Stewart Cumbo. In a brief statement emailed to Southern Maryland News, Johnson indicated he wanted to spend more time with his family. He added that he was endorsing Cumbo for mayor.
“Although we don’t share every view, Stew Cumbo believes in due process and the right for us all,” Johnson said.
Johnson did not participate in the Oct. 13 candidates forum sponsored by the Calvert County Chapter of the League of Women Voters.
Kellam’s project to honor Miller, Loveless
Mahoney announced that Maryland’s former Democratic senate president, Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., and the family of Megan J. Loveless have given their blessings to naming the town’s ongoing recreation project Miller-Loveless Park at Kellam’s Field.
Miller was instrumental in obtaining a $50,000 grant for the project, which will include the addition of a senior playground activity center, an electric vehicle charger and additional green space. The town council has budgeted $100,000 in fiscal 2021 for the project.
Megan Loveless was 2 years old when she died in 2009. The town’s plan is to refurbish the children’s playground, known as the “Tot Lot,” and dedicate in the child’s memory.
Town receives award
The Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland announced Oct. 12 that the Town of Chesapeake Beach was one of 11 Maryland municipalities honored at the Maryland Municipal Leagues’s Sustainable Maryland Awards Ceremony.
According to a press release from Sustainable Maryland, the town honor stems from its hosting of a community mural event that allowed local students to “paint what they wanted to preserve in the Chesapeake Bay, supporting the local oyster cultivation society, displaying a “grow-free” shelf at Northeast Community Center and launching the Plan Chesapeake Beach initiative that will help guide what the town will look like in 2040.
