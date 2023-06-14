Felony charges have been filed against a 36-year-old Chesapeake Beach woman in connection with the death last month of her two-month-old daughter.

Alleyse Camille Taylor is charged with first- and second-degree child abuse, second-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews