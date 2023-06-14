Felony charges have been filed against a 36-year-old Chesapeake Beach woman in connection with the death last month of her two-month-old daughter.
Alleyse Camille Taylor is charged with first- and second-degree child abuse, second-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Taylor, who is also identified in court papers as Alleyse Lipscomb, is currently being held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center.
According to charging documents filed by Detective William Freeland of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor and the child’s father brought the baby to CalvertHealth Medical Center on May 15.
Freeland said hospital staff determined the infant “was suffering from severe head trauma.”
The baby was then flown to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. The child was pronounced dead eight days later and the death was attributed to brain damage, according to charging documents.
Initially, Taylor claimed the child had fallen off a bed and hit her head.
Freeland stated in court papers that hospital staff at the D.C. facility told detectives the baby’s injuries “were not consistent with an injury received from a fall on carpeted floor from the height of a bed.”
The day after the child died, Freeland and Detective Mike Mudd interviewed Taylor, who confessed to shaking the baby after she would not stop crying after falling off the bed.
Taylor is being represented by attorney Tisha S. Hillman. A district court hearing on the charges Taylor is facing is scheduled for June 28.