Commissioner Christopher Gadway

Calvert County Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R).

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Zoning modifications that were requested this past summer received unanimous approval from the Calvert County commissioners last week following two separate joint public hearings with the planning commission.

The more controversial of the two proposals was actually a quick zoning fix for a small segment of one town center. It was the specific use — the smoking of cigars — that drew comments of support from three county residents, a thumbs down from another individual, a hands-off from the planning commission and a brief history lesson from a county commissioner.


