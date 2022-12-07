Zoning modifications that were requested this past summer received unanimous approval from the Calvert County commissioners last week following two separate joint public hearings with the planning commission.
The more controversial of the two proposals was actually a quick zoning fix for a small segment of one town center. It was the specific use — the smoking of cigars — that drew comments of support from three county residents, a thumbs down from another individual, a hands-off from the planning commission and a brief history lesson from a county commissioner.
A request for making an indoor cigar lounge an allowed use in the Lusby Town Center Neighborhood Commercial Subdistrict was submitted in August by Lincoln Lawrence. Such a venture is currently permitted within Lusby’s Village Commercial and Village subdistricts.
Staff recommended adding nightclubs, lounges and dance halls as a permitted use in neighborhood commercial zones.
In a memo from the county health department’s division of environmental health, it was noted Maryland’s Clean Indoor Air Act “prohibits smoking in indoor areas open to the public,” but makes an exception for “retail tobacco businesses.”
Noting that the three proponents of the cigar lounge proposal cited the “recreational” opportunities a smoking lounge would provide, opponent Joseph Cormier of Owings declared, “There are plenty of ways to recreate in Calvert County that don’t involve chewing on a tobacco stick.”
Another outspoken cigar lounge opponent, planning commission member John Toohey, made a motion to “decline to recommend” the proposed text amendment. That motion failed. Then a motion to find the amendment consistent with the comprehensive plan also failed and Maria Buehler, planning commission chair, told the county commissioners the panel had no recommendation to make.
“We have a free country. I’m not going to stifle small business,” said Commissioner Christopher Gadway (R), who noted the U.S. tried prohibiting sales and use of alcohol during the 1920s and 1930s before discarding the ban.
In making the motion to approve the text amendment, Gadway also made a veiled reference to the recent referendum vote in Maryland legalizing marijuana.
The commissioners on Nov. 29 voted 3-0 — with Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) absent and Commissioner Mike Hart (R) recusing himself as a Lusby Town Center business owner — to approve the motion.
Funeral home change OK'd
The text amendment application received in July from the owners of Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens requesting crematoriums and funeral homes be allowed as accessory uses to existing cemeteries was easily approved, with a unanimous recommendation from the planning commission and approval from the county commissioners.
Rachel O’Shea of planning and zoning stated that prior to the 2006 zoning ordinance update, crematoriums and funeral homes were permitted by special exception in the Farm and Forest District.
The ordinance update will also include a definition of a public cemetery as “one used by the general community, neighborhood or a church. Actual public use determines whether a cemetery is public.”
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) recused himself from the discussion and vote on the cemetery accessory issue.