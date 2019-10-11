Calvert Citizens United Inc. is online and ready for contributions to fund its legal fight against the Calvert County commissioners.
The recently formed advocacy group filed a request for judicial review in Calvert County's circuit court, challenging the BOCC's decision to adopt the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update for 2040. Now the group is seeking financial support.
"Contributions of every amount are needed and greatly accepted," said Myra Gowans, one of four citizens that filed the claim in court.
Gowans, a Huntingtown resident and commercial real estate broker, has long been vocal about business dealings between the board of commissioners, department of planning and zoning, and the builders and development community.
Gowans told The Calvert Recorder the approval of the plan by President Thomas "Tim" Hutchins (R), Commissioners' Vice President Kelly McConkey (R), and Commissioner Mike Hart (R) on Aug. 6 "was to the extreme and vocal disapproval of old-line and recent residents."
"The comprehensive plan has solidly been negotiated," Gowans said.
Attorney Macy Nelson is representing the group to include Gowans, Suzan Dzurec, Phyllis Sherkus and Michael King. He filed the petition for judicial review on their behalf on Sept. 19 and anticipates a complaint for declaratory judgment is forthcoming.
Nelson said the group wants a court ruling that the approved and adopted comprehensive plan was "illegally enacted."
The primary impetus for the court filing was that Commissioners' Vice President Kelly McConkey (R) stands to potentially benefit financially from the expansion of Huntingtown Town Center's boundaries to the intersection of Cox Road and Route 4, where he owns two parcels of land.
The decision to include the specific Huntingtown Town Center boundary expansion came late in the comprehensive plan process.
The commissioner's financial disclosure statement, filed with the county, also reveals he also owns land in Dunkirk, Sunderland and Owings, along with Huntingtown.
Nelson said another reason for the court filing was modifications to the plan on the same day of the commissioners' vote, not giving the public ample time for review.
County Attorney John Norris told the Recorder in September that his office is preparing to defend the board's decision.
Gowans said those interested in providing financial support toward litigation against the commissioners' board and related fees can send contributions to Calvert Citizens United Inc., at P.O. Box 1018, Huntingtown, MD 20639 or through a payment feature on the group's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CalvertCitizensUnited/
"We received two cash donations of $700 each already," Dzurec said to the Recorder. "We welcome donations of any amount. Even if it is $1.00, we will be extremely grateful for each citizens' contribution."
Gowans said all contributions will be acknowledged through the donor's email address as provided. Questions can be directed to calvertcitizensunited@gmail.com.
"Never underestimate the resolve of our Citizens United together to protect our bay/river peninsula," Gowans said, referring to Calvert as the jewel of Southern Maryland. "All lawsuits are a challenge, but our citizens and our legal team will hang tough together and see this through to the very end."