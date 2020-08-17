The house that Jack Ryan built is off the market. Early on the evening of Aug. 10 it was announced by a Baltimore-based realtor that the Calvert County estate of the late author Tom Clancy had been sold for $4.9 million, $1.3 million less than its original asking price.
“There was a lot of interest,” realtor Angel Stevens told Southern Maryland News. “It seemed to come in waves. This past spring there were four or five contenders.”
Stevens said she was legally bound to not divulge any details about how the transaction on the vast, 537-acre tract in Huntingtown was finalized and she has been asked by the purchaser not to release any of their personal information. Of the buyer, she would only say “it’s a family.”
An online property search also failed to produce the name of the new owner. A property history found online indicated that on June 17 the asking price changed. The summary also indicated that in late April the property was taken temporarily off the market. No details of the negotiations were provided.
Stevens did say that there was some interest in purchasing the property expressed by government entities but could not offer specifics.
Clancy, an insurance agent-turned novelist, is credited with creating the techno-thriller genre during the 1980s, died in 2013. His second wife, Alexandra, now resides in the state of California.
The hero in the Clancy yarns was a Central Intelligence Agency officer named Jack Ryan. In one of Clancy’s later novels, Ryan becomes U.S. president after a terrorist attack on the Capitol.
The Huntingtown property, known as Peregrine Cliff, sits on the Chesapeake Bay with over one mile of waterfront. The main residence is a 17,000-square-foot, three-level stone custom-built home. It has seven bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms, an indoor pool with a retractable roof and a private gun range. The mansion also includes an office/library, multiple living and entertainment areas, a security office, chef’s kitchen, fitness center, decks, a three-level elevator and a four-car attached garage.
Other property amenities include a three-bedroom guesthouse, a 1,000-square-foot play house, tennis courts, sports fields, a private beach and a large wooded area.
According to the realtor’s synopsis, the estate is comprised of 11 deeded lots. “This estate may be subdivided, allowing for the creation of additional home sites under current Calvert County zoning regulations,” the synopsis states.
The property that Clancy purchased after his career as an internationally known novelist began to skyrocket was once the site of Camp Kaufmann, which from 1952 to 1984 was a summer camp for Jewish children from the Washington, D.C. area.
Property records show that Clancy purchased the tract in May of 1987 from Camp Marona Inc. for $800,000.
There was one other focal point to the estate which Clancy added while a resident there — a World War II era M4 Sherman Tank, which was a Christmas gift from Clancy’s first wife.
“The tank is gone,” said Stevens, who could not provide information on the military vehicle’s new owner.