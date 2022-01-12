After meeting with the county commissioners in Prince Frederick Tuesday morning, state Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R- St. Mary’s, Calvert) headed to Annapolis for the start of what he declares will be his final session. During the meeting, Clark announced he would not be seeking a second full term as a delegate representing District 29-C.
The 69-year-old Lusby resident who served three terms as a Calvert commissioner from 2002 to 2014 said, “It’s time for the younger people to take over.”
On Sept. 13, 2016, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed Clark to fill the unexpired term of Del. Anthony J. “Tony” O’Donnell, who resigned after accepting an appointment to the Maryland Public Service Commission. In 2018, Clark ran unopposed in the Republican primary and then defeated Democrat Julia Nichols in the general election by garnering 57% of the vote.
“We’re sorry to hear that,” said Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). “We will certainly miss you.”
Other commissioners also offered quick well-wishes to Clark.
“Nothing but the best,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who attended the meeting via Zoom.
During his 18 years of serving in elective office, Clark has served as chairman of the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, and on the Maryland Critical Area Commission.
At least one prominent Southern Maryland Republican is planning to seek the 29-C delegate’s seat to represent southern Calvert along with the Hollywood and California areas of St. Mary's County. In response to an email from Southern Maryland News, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) stated he is strongly considering filing “in a week or two.” Like Clark, Morgan was an applicant for the 29-C vacancy in 2016.