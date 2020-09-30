To quote a long-gone comedian’s catchphrase, they “never had a dinner.” The 2020 Salute to Law Enforcement held annually by the Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick was minus the traditional breaking of bread due to COVID-19; however, a ceremony was held virtually with the county’s seven law enforcement agencies honoring individuals who have provided the citizens with outstanding service.
The coronavirus hasn’t been the only thing posing a challenge to these professionals.
“Our law enforcement structure is under attack,” said Optimist member Philip Mohler, who led the ZOOM-accessed participants in an opening prayer and delivered remarks. “Please help to encourage these men and women.”
Also greeting participants was Kathryn Marsh, the Optimist Club of Calvert president and a former deputy state’s attorney for Calvert. The awards presented were for 2019 performances.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police presented Ofc. Ben Dorsey with its award. In making the off-camera presentation, Sgt. Sarah Grice, herself a past recipient, noted that Dorsey, a three-and-a-half-year veteran, acquired his proficiency in boat handling, knowledge and skills “during his training in the Maryland Natural Resources Police Academy. He is meticulous and thorough when conducting vessel safety inspections. Officer Dorsey is relied upon to educate and train less experienced officers with their boat handling skills, knowledge of the local waterways and boating enforcement. His targeting of deliberate violators of Maryland’s conservation laws has served the citizens of Calvert County by ensuring that the county’s rich natural resources thrive for many years to come for everyone to enjoy.”
Calvert County Detention Center administrators presented Correctional Deputy First Class Michael Lanier with its award. Administrator Maj. Thomas Reece stated that Lanier “has taken on many roles this past year” at the facility. The tasks Lanier has excelled in include the booking process, fire safety and training drills.
Reece noted that “Lanier is always searching for ideas to make the facility safer and more secure for staff. Deputy Lanier learns critical duties quickly and will take on any assignment given to him without hesitation or complaint. He is team-oriented but works equally well independently.”
Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) presented Rebecca N. Cordero as his office’s award recipient. Harvey stated that Cordero joined the office in January 2019 and has been assigned to circuit court.
“Ms. Cordero is responsible for prosecution of sexual offense and child abuse cases. she cares deeply for the victims of these crimes and is a fierce advocate for their rights,” Harvey stated. “These cases are among the most difficult to prosecute because the victims are often young and hesitant get involved with the criminal justice system. Ms. Cordero has demonstrated a unique ability to put victims at ease and to convince them of the importance of going forward with their cases in court.”
The Baltimore Law School graduate had previously worked in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
The honoree from Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack for 2019 is Tfc. Kelsey Stull. The nomination submission forwarded to the Optimists by barrack commander Lt. Jimmie Meurrens noted that Stull “was a waitress at the Crab Claw Restaurant in St. Michaels prior to joining the Maryland State Police.” She “found she wanted more in life and expressed a strong desire to become one of Maryland’s finest."
Stull entered the MSP academy in 2016 and after graduating was assigned to the Leonardtown barrack.
State police officials noted in 2019, “Tfc. Stull is at or near the top in every statistical category captured.” This included 13 motor vehicle crash investigations, nearly 1,700 traffic stops, 1,105 citations, 1,215 warnings and almost 300 safety equipment repair orders. Last year Stull also made nearly 80 criminal arrests.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office saluted 18-year veteran Detective Gary “Chip” Ward. “He has been consistently one of the highest-producing deputies in the agency, particularly in his tenure with the warrant unit,” sheriff’s office supervisors stated.
During 2019, Ward accumulated 454 warrant services and 376 summons services. “He was solely responsible for collecting $37,412 in child support for the children and families in Calvert County,” agency officials wrote. “In a three-year period he has amassed an impressive $250,182 in collections.”
Animal Control Officer Katy Rosche was also honored for her voluminous field work but was additionally saluted for her compassion on the job. Animal Control Unit supervisors said Rosche, “is dedicated to ensuring humane treatment of animals and protecting the community from animals that pose a risk to public safety. This past year ACO Rosche has shown her compassion for not only the domestic animals but also livestock and wildlife.”
Recipients of Rosche’s humanity have included a groundhog with a jar on its head and a baby goat with its head stuck in a fence.
“She really shines when it comes to holding those who mistreat animals accountable,” Animal Control Unit supervisors stated.
Theresa Anderson of Calvert Emergency Communications, a 10-year veteran, was saluted for her work as a trainer and supervisor, as well as a dispatcher.
“Theresa handles critical emergency 911 calls and incidents with expertise and accuracy,” her supervisors noted. “She is attentive to the officers’ needs and safety. She is a calm and comforting voice to those calling in need.”
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office did not submit a nominee.
Optimist International started the tradition of annual law enforcement salutes back in the late 1960s.