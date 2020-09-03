Monday marked the end of August as well as International Overdose Awareness Day, a prelude to September, which is National Recovery Month. It marks a time to shed light on the struggles to overcoming opioid addiction, a scourge that has ended many lives in the region and beyond.
A blend of symbolism, statistics, science and sensibility were shared Monday evening through a webinar presented by the Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition and the Calvert County Health Department, with the aid of the Town of Chesapeake Beach. Town Councilman Keith Pardieck, the chairman of the coalition, greeted online participants, stating that it was the aim of the panel to “ultimately save lives.”
Pardieck noted the coalition distributed 300 free purple porch light bulbs, courtesy of Sneade’s Ace Home Center, so residents and businesses could bathe their properties in the color of opioid abuse awareness.
Just before dusk, it was time to get a briefing on the current battle against opioid abuse in Calvert County.
The medical director of the county health department’s Mobile Crisis Response Team, Dr. Drew Fuller, delivered the summary, entitled “Community Engagement and Treatment Success for Opioid Addiction: Calvert County Leading the Way.”
Fuller, who has experience as an emergency room physician and a medication-assisted treatment clinician, admits he has had to “unlearn” some of the things he practiced in dealing with patients in a crisis fueled by the abuse of opioids. He called the crisis “a tragedy. Nobody is immune. It’s the leading cause of death in people under 50. The numbers are much worse than we thought. Deaths are under-reported in communities because of shame and stigma.”
The physician credited many individuals and groups with reversing a trend that once placed Calvert high on a list of opioid-related deaths in the state. With overdose deaths rising in many of Maryland’s jurisdictions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, statistics compiled by the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center show Calvert is one of a handful of counties actually showing a decease in 2020.
The state command center shows overdose deaths in both St. Mary’s and Charles counties to date in 2020 are ahead of their 2019 pace. Statewide, Maryland has seen a 7% increase in opioid deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fuller shared some stark data and noted some mindsets need to change in order to make more progress.
“This is a story about real people,” said Fuller. “Young people with kids are dying.” The physician noted that there are several venues in the region that display the faces of local casualties of opioid abuse.
“We used to think addiction was a choice,” he added. “It’s really a medical disease.”
Pure substances like heroin and synthetics like fentanyl, which Fuller noted is usually manufactured overseas and can be easily mailed to the U.S., are sought by opioid addicts who can’t obtain those drugs. The aforementioned drugs are abundant and aren’t going away, Fuller indicated.
“Drug dealers can just make too much money off them,” he said. “The user’s brain gets highjacked by a very powerful addiction.”
Fuller said a “comprehensive approach” to treatment, similar to what doctors use to treat other lifestyle diseases, would be a better strategy.
He noted that there are “myths and misconceptions” about the inclusion of buprenorphine into the treatment strategy, specifically that patients “trade one addiction for another” with its use. Fuller called medical therapy “the new standard of care. It’s starting to be accepted by our drug courts. Hospitals are using it.”
Fuller stated that many of his patients who have added medical therapy to their recovery strategy have told him, “I feel normal again.”
He cautioned that anyone in recovery should always seek a doctor’s evaluation regarding medical therapy. In answer to a question submitted in writing by a webinar participant, Fuller stated, “There’s no time limit” to how long medical therapy should be used by a patient in recovery.
Fuller wrapped up his presentation by declaring Calvert County is fortunate to have a mobile crisis team on call around the clock working with hospitals and other organizations. “Unfortunately, it’s one of the best kept secrets,” said Fuller, of the team that was established late last year.
“It’s great that the numbers are going down,” said Pardieck at the webinar’s conclusion.
The number for contacting Calvert’s Recovery Rapid Response Mobile Crisis Team is 1-877-467-5628.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews