With optimism for the present and real concern about the future, the proposed fiscal 2022 budget for Calvert government was presented to the public and passed on to the county commissioners March 23 during a hearing held virtually.
The spending plan, as currently proposed, totals $326 million in expenditures.
Following presentations by county government staff and the superintendent of schools, public comment was on the agenda. Three people representing entities that receive county funds offered thanks to the finance staff for keeping their allocations intact.
However, a fourth commenter, Maureen Murphy, president of the College of Southern Maryland, expressed dismay. Murphy said she found “disappointing” the staff’s decision to recommend flat funding for the college, which has a satellite campus in Prince Frederick.
The county’s proposed $4.64 million allocation is the same as last year. Murphy said CSM officials requested an additional $92,939, a 2% increase over the college’s maintenance of effort, what Murphy called “a very modest increase to our budget. We’ve already dipped into our fund balance.”
The CSM president said fiscal 2018 was the last time the college saw a fund allocation increase from Calvert County. The regional community college is funded through allocations by Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s commissioners and from state government, as well as through students’ tuition and fees.
Murphy said that a large portion of the CSM budget pays for employees’ salaries and benefits. College faculty, staff and students, said Murphy, have suffered greatly during the pandemic, as family members have dealt with lost jobs and illnesses.
In order to aid the students, Murphy said CSM is asking for a one-time $225,000 allocation “not for the college but for the students of the county in the form of Calvert County Commissioners Cares Scholarships.”
The additional allocation “will provide scholarships for one class” of approximately 447 college students who live in Calvert County. A similar request was made to the St. Mary’s County commissioners for CSM students enrolled in that jurisdiction.
Budget contains shortfall
As it stands now, Calvert’s overall proposed fiscal 2022 budget contains a $1 million deficit.
According to Beth Richmond, deputy director of budget, strategies for addressing the deficit include reducing the $6.2 million paving budget, reducing the planned $11.4 million in pay-go funds for capital improvement projects, reduce the proposed $1 million land preservation transfer, raising the income tax rate from 3% to 3.2% or leave the property tax rate at $.0932 instead of reducing it by a half cent for the next fiscal year.
In a memo to the county commissioners, Richmond stated the proposed budget “reflects an expenditure increase of $7.5 million from the prior year.
This budget does not include a salary step or cost of living adjustment for county employees. Calvert County government is in good shape financially as we navigate through the pandemic. However, recent changes to staffing and increases to base expenditures have resulted in an unbalanced budget.”
During his remarks, Mark Willis, the county administrator, spoke about local government’s response to the pandemic, which included the procurement and distribution of federal and state funds for support of citizens and businesses trying to survive the challenges of COVID-19. Willis also noted that completion of projects in the pipeline and planning for other improvements has continued despite the coronavirus.
“We haven’t stopped,” Willis declared. “We’re not sitting around waiting for this to be over.”
Among the looming capital projects is construction of a new county administration building on Main Street in Prince Frederick. The new structure will allow local government to finally exit the courthouse. Willis stated the new building, which will cost an estimated $48 million, will result in savings by consolidating county services under one roof.
Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry also spoke at the hearing.
“We’re excited about plans for Beach Elementary School,” said Curry, acknowledging the county project that will replace the 70-year-old structure in Chesapeake Beach. The project will cost an estimated $32.7 million and is expected to be completed in 2023. County and state funds will pay for the new school.
Curry repeated his request for an additional $1 in county funding over the current fiscal year’s allocation.
The sticking point in the county’s budget allocation continues to be the school system’s precipitous drop in enrollment during the current school year, which is attributed to COVID-19.
“We lost a lot of students to home schooling and private schools, and we expect to get them back,” said Curry. “We have lost enrollment but we have not reduced our staff in any way.”
School officials are requesting a county allocation of over $134.7 million for fiscal 2022.
The commissioners voted to keep the public record open until close of business on April 13. The board will subsequently discuss how to address the projected $1 million deficit and hold another public hearing the budget on May 18.
The commissioners on June 8 are expected to adopt the budget, which would go into effect on July 1.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews