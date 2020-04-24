Commission gets update on Hallowing Point Park traffic pattern

It looks as if the county may be able to thwart the installation of a traffic light at the entrance to Hallowing Point Park by making the intersection a right-in, right-out only.
Traffic patterns were previously adjusted in 2018 to require a right-out onto Route 231 on weekends.
County commissioners do not want a traffic light at the park entrance, which could be especially traumatic for westbound drivers coming down the hill east of the park, Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) has said.
On April 21, Calvert County commissioners heard from county Park and Safety Division Chief Shaun Meredith about traffic patterns at the park.
The Maryland State Highway Administration wants either a traffic signal or a right-in, right-out only at the park entrance, Meredith said. The object is to prevent left turns onto Route 231 toward Prince Frederick. A sight distance issue exists because of a curve in the road and vegetation, Meredith said.
Phase II of the project would include a right-in, right-out at both the park entrance and on Jibsail Road, with the latter being closed from Cutter Court south during the project. The SHA would defer adding a traffic light if both locations have a right-in, right-out only, Meredith said.
Meredith said county staff started construction of a road to connect the park to Calvert Industrial Park on Feb. 24 and completed it March 4. The road still needs to be paved, however, along with a 30-space parking lot inside the park.
The county purchased 2 acres earlier this year for $350,000, so it could connect the industrial park and the park via a 300-foot road. That road will come out on Jibsail and connect to Skipjack Road via Ketch Road. The county wants park users to ultimately exit onto Route 231 at Skipjack because there is a traffic light there.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said Route 231 “has got to be the most dangerous road in Calvert County.”
He suggested not paving the connector road to slow down traffic among park users on weekends, noting that safety is the highest priority.
A county staffer said the county could install a temporary barrier at the park entrance on weekends and have a sheriff’s deputy monitor it in order to allow only right-in, right-out.
Meredith said Phase I of the project cost $240,000 and Phase II will cost $625,000, plus $10,000 to temporarily close Jibsail.
He said a traffic count will need to be completed and that Phase II is expected to start in Fiscal Year 2021, or sometime after July 1.
Bus transfer station grant
In other news, the commission gave retroactive approval of a $1.33 million grant application with the U.S. Department of Transportation for design and construction of a bus transfer station.
The county would be required to contribute 10 percent toward the project, or $133,570.
That amount would be in-kind: a parcel the county purchased last month in the sale of 12.5 acres across from the old National Guard Armory.
In the deal, the county obtained a 32,876-square-foot parcel that is at 769 Armory Road, adjacent to and north of the armory.
That parcel is valued at $225,671, according to the purchase agreement.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB