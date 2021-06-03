Fulfilling one of their guidance points, the current board of Calvert County commissioners voted back in March to establish the veterans affairs commission. On May 25, the first seven appointments to the nine-member commission were made.
Those appointed were: Jeffery King, a local business owner; Matthew Blackwelder, Michael Wood and Michael Sweeney, members at large; Patricia McCoy of American Legion Post 206; Michael Richardson of American Legion Post 274; and Robert Sprecher of American Legion Post 85.
King and Richardson were appointed to one-year terms, Blackwelder and Wood to two-year terms, and Sweeney, McCoy and Sprecher to three-year terms.
“The commission shall serve in an advisory capacity to the [county commissioners] on programs, policies and initiatives affecting the lives of Calvert County veterans,” Ashley Staples Reid, executive administrative aide, stated in a memo to the commissioners. “The commission shall achieve this by recruiting a diverse commission of veterans who will meet monthly and provide, at minimum, an annual report to the” county commissioners.
A press release issued in March, after the commissioners unanimously approved the establishment of the veterans panel, stated that voting members of the veterans affair commission “must be veterans honorably separated from military service.”
In researching the composition of the veterans panel, Mark Willis, county administrator, told the commissioners prior to the vote to establish that staff researched the subject to see what other jurisdictions were doing.
“We have looked at multiple counties throughout the state and modeled ours after them,” Willis said. “I think we’ve got the right mix.”
“It’s long overdue,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who noted that Calvert County “has been so integral with the military.”
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) asked that Calvert’s new veterans commission coordinate its efforts with the Tri-County Council’s veterans regional advisory committee. That group was established in 2008 to focus on coordinating and advocating for health care services to active and retired military and their families within the region.
Two seats on the commission are still open and county government will advertise those vacancies.
Anyone who feels they may qualify should go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/GetInvolved.
