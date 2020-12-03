A familiar old building on Prince Frederick’s Main Street will be razed and a much larger structure will replace it sometime around the middle of the decade. That is the plan the Calvert commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The aim of the project is to finally get county government out of the local courthouse — plus several scattered leased buildings — and under one roof.
“This is a great day for me,” said Commissioner Steven Weems (R), who has been on the board since 2010. Talk about building a new administration facility predates Weems’ long tenure as a county commissioner.
“This building is essential,” said Weems. “It can’t start soon enough.”
Department of public works Director Kerry Dull gave the board an overview on the plan, which is estimated to cost over $47.7 million. In making the case for pushing the plan forward, Dull stated, “We’re going to save about $2 million if we do it all in one phase. One whole building, all new.”
According to Dull, construction would take about three years to complete. Expanding the county courthouse to accommodate Calvert’s growing judicial system is also a component of the plan.
Among the challenges the plan poses will be to vacate the County Services Plaza — located at 150 Main Street — and “put employees someplace else,” Dull said.
When asked about the burden such a large project would put on parking in the vicinity, Dull cautiously predicted, “Parking is going to be a non-factor.”
In a project synopsis, county government staff summarized the project’s objective is “to design and build a new county administration office building that is three stories with [a] basement and approximately 90,000 square feet plus parking. This building will consolidate all of the county employees currently located at the plaza, annex, Albright Building, 131 Main Street, 30 Duke Street and the courthouse into one building. The county expects a $320,000 decrease in rent expense, $30,000 in contracted services and $9,000 in janitorial services when staff at 131 Main Street and Courthouse Square are relocated to the new county administration building.”
in a memo to the board, John Cosgrove Jr., the deputy director of public works, noted that the county’s board of appeals recently approved a request to construct a three-story building that would exceed the town center’s height restrictions.
“This project was presented in the capital improvement plan’s fiscal [2021] six-year budget,” Cosgrove stated. “The project’s current adopted funding totals $11.978 million.”
Noting that building costs are likely to rise, Commissioner Vice President Mike Hart (R) said getting the project underway was a good move.
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R), who attended the meeting remotely, mentioned that part of the work on the county courthouse might include construction of a multilevel garage in the rear of the building. Dull acknowledged that was a strong possibility.
“Additional parking will be needed,” said County Administrator Mark Willis, adding that figuring out how to do that is a looming decision.
The facility’s location plan comes over two years after the previous board of commissioners had decided to construct the huge office building at the Armory Square development. That plan proved to be controversial during the 2018 election and was also opposed by Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert), who refused to support the board’s request for additional bonding authority from the state legislature.
The Armory Square location plan was tabled in early 2019.
Noting that the larger building and a parking garage would bring change to Prince Frederick’s “Old Town District,” Weems asked staff for a work session to review and discuss the impacts.
The County Services Plaza was built privately in the late 1970s and purchased by county government in the early 1990s. Among the government entities currently located there is the department of planning and zoning. Dull said the current plan is to temporarily move that department to Courthouse Square.
