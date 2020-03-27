Commissioners approve transportation plan

By a 5-0 vote, the Calvert County commissioners approved a new transportation plan on Tuesday with some minor edits.
The plan forecasts travel demand through 2040, according to county planner Tamara Blake-Wallace.
Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked Planning Director Mary Beth Cook if the county will use “lane averaging” when studying traffic at intersections.
She said the county is not tied down by the plan, which included some information based on the average amount of traffic at certain intersections rather than using specific high volume traffic times, such as “rush hour.”
“It’s up to us to decide how traffic studies are done,” Cook said.
Some members of the public have expressed concern about traffic scenarios that were included in the plan. There are three in total.
“These are just scenarios,” Commissioner Steve Weems (R) said Tuesday.
“I don’t want anybody to hit the panic button,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said.
The commissioners had deferred the plan at their Feb. 25 meeting.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a request to submit $1.13 million in grant applications to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
The March 24 meeting was held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center with commissioners and staff in separate rooms. The public was able to view the meeting via livestream video on the county’s website and Facebook page.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB