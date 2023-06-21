First-year Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) listened to the protests and then addressed the elephant in the room.
“It seems to me you all need to get your stuff together through your board of directors [and] come back to us,” Grasso told the Chesapeake Ranch Estates residents attending a June 13 public hearing at Southern Community Center in Lusby.
The hearing was held to consider the request from the Property Owners’ Association of Chesapeake Ranch Estates to create a special tax district. Had it been approved, the request would have established the seventh special tax district levy in the bayside community.
The proposed amount for homeowners to pony up would be $275 per lot, per year, for the next four years. The estimated revenue from the special tax over the four-year period is $5.2 million.
The POACRE board of directors stated in their petition that the money is needed to maintain and repair roads and other infrastructure in the sprawling neighborhood in southern Calvert County.
The private community’s current special tax district is due to expire at the end of June. Without special tax district status, Chesapeake Ranch Estates ability to obtain federal emergency funds would be imperiled.
The community’s labyrinth of roadways fall far short of being worthy of being taken over by Calvert County government, a point that was pointed out and lamented throughout the hour-long public hearing.
“I don’t feel at this point, I’m ready to make a decision for you all,” said Grasso, who drew applause for that comment.
Resident Dave Lysinger told the commissioners that Chesapeake Ranch Estate’s first special taxing district created during the late 1990s, “was supposed to be one time, for four years, 25 years ago.”
Lysinger noted part of the problem is the failure on the part of many community residents who don’t pay their annual property owner fees, a situation he feels the board of directors needs to tackle.
“If additional funds are needed then the roads fee and the maintenance and operation fees need to be raised,” Lysinger said.
Another community resident, Michael Matters, told the county commissioners that in 1995 when the first special tax district was proposed and approved the property owners were told the payment would be temporary and would result in roads that were up to county standards.
“You need to take over the roads. That was the deal,” Matters told county officials.
“Where is this money going?” community resident Kevin McCarthy asked. “We don’t live in Potomac. I don’t have any faith this money you are going to extract from the homeowners is going to do the job.”
“The roads have never been in better condition,” declared Robert Biersner, a POACRE board director. “We need the money to develop new stormwater systems.”
“I agree the tax doesn’t feel right, but we have to get sensible and we have to take care of it in our home territory,” said resident James McQueen.
In all, Chesapeake Ranch Estates property owners are required to pay three fees, which total $558 per year. They also pay property taxes to the county and state.
“I cannot afford to pay any higher property taxes than I’m already paying,” said resident Bonnie Turner.
“i’m getting priced out of my home,” declared 20-year resident Carol Woodward.
“I’m taxed to death,” said resident Karen Gibbs.
“The issues are with your HOA,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told the special tax district critics.
In response to the contention that Calvert’s government should maintain the roads, Hance said, “I can tell you now a million dollars a year is not going to bring 60 miles of road up to county standards anytime soon.”
“I don’t like it,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R), a former Chesapeake Ranch Estates resident, told hearing attendees.
Hart noted the special tax district was initially created because, “not everyone was paying. Roads were falling apart. The roads are better than it was back then. If we don’t pass it the FEMA protection is gone.”
“From a public safety issue alone, look how far things have come,” said Commissioner Todd Ireland (R), recalling his days as a deputy sheriff patrolling the Ranch Club’s problematic roads. “None of this could have been possible without the STD. The roads still have a long ways to go.”
In the end, Hart made the motion to close the record and deny the petition.
Grasso urged the community to draft a plan that the property owners as a whole found acceptable.
“Please come back to us,” she urged.
