Calvert Commissioners hold hearing in Lusby

Calvert commissioners Catherine Grasso (R), left, Mike Hart (R), Earl F. "Buddy Hance (R), Todd Ireland (R) and Mark C. Cox Sr. (R) listen and react to public hearing comments regarding a proposed special tax district for Chesapeake Ranch Estates. The hearing was held June 13 at the Southern Community Center in Lusby.

 SCREEN SHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

First-year Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) listened to the protests and then addressed the elephant in the room.

“It seems to me you all need to get your stuff together through your board of directors [and] come back to us,” Grasso told the Chesapeake Ranch Estates residents attending a June 13 public hearing at Southern Community Center in Lusby.


  

