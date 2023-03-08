The Calvert commissioners received their sixth and final presentation on the proposed six-year capital improvements plan from government staff Tuesday.
The latest session was a summary on transportation projects planned by the public works department.
One of the proposals is to allocate over $1 million for the design of the expansion of Chesapeake Boulevard, which is located behind Fox Run Shopping Center and provides access to Calvert Middle School.
The current plan is to extend the road north to the rear of CalvertHealth Medical Center.
JR Cosgove, public works’ acting director, noted, “Land acquisition is always a factor” in determining the timeline for starting a road project.
The current estimate for extending the road is about $8 million, although Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said he thought the actual cost would likely be in the $30 million range.
Two road projects on the long range list caught the attention of Commissioner Mike Hart (R).
A $2.5 million plan would address a treacherous curve in the current alignment of Little Cove Point Road.
“You will save lives if you can straighten that curve out,” Hart said.
The other project, a short extension of the Lusby Parkway, drew harsh criticism from Hart, who declared the plan would cause havoc at the rear entrance/exit of Chesapeake Ranch Estates.
“You can save that money right off the CIP,” said Hart. “I will never vote for that.”
The six-year (fiscal 2024 to 2029) capital improvement plan for public works transportation projects total $37.6 million. A majority of the funding — $24.5 million — will come from the sale of bonds.