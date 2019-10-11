The communities of North Beach and Chesapeake Beach have already begun anticipating a community library that will give customers more leg, head and elbow room, plus a place to sit down besides on the floor.
“The Twin Beaches Branch has outgrown its space and the community has been due for a new library for well over a decade,” Calvert Library Executive Director Carrie Willson stated in a memo to the county commissioners.
On Tuesday, Willson, along with Calvert Board of Library Trustees President Carolyn McHugh presented their case for moving on the planned project.
Willson and McHugh had pictures as evidence and the images weren’t pretty. Scenes of children and adults squatting on the floor during the popular storytime, barely adequate office space for the facility’s staff of seven and a situation where employees who bring their lunch to work have to wash dishes in the bathroom sink since there is no kitchen all received attention from the commissioners.
“The staff break room is really a storage room,” said Willson.
The parking situation at the current Twin Beaches branch is also challenging, with a handicapped spot that rests on an incline and no sidewalk connection from the building’s east parking lot to the front door.
The customer amenities of the current Twin Beaches library, housed in a small commercial space in Chesapeake Beach, are also lean.
“There are not many resources in that library,” said Katie Lewis, a case manager with the Southern Maryland Community Network, an organization that tries to help its unemployed clients find work. "Whenever I go in that library, the computers are all occupied.”
Lewis added she usually has to meet with Twin Beaches residents seeking help via the internet at the Prince Frederick library branch.
The remedy is a capital project that will cost an estimated $8.125 million. The end result will be a 16,000 square foot, two-story facility at Bay Avenue and 5th Street in North Beach. The square footage would be almost 3½ times the size of the current library’s footprint.
Several cash streams will be used to provide funding for the capital project.
According to Willson’s memo, the county’s capital improvements plan “currently has $769,520 in the adopted CIP that includes a State of Maryland grant for $300,000 for architectural and engineering costs that requires a county match. North Beach was awarded a grant for the library’s feasibility study of $250,000 with a budget adjustment planned in FY ‘20. The Twin Beach Library CIP for FY ‘21 to FY ‘24 is forecasting county costs of $4.7 million, with $2.39 million reflected for additional costs.”
Willson said the new library branch is expected to be completed sometime between FY ‘24 and FY ‘25.
“This has been on the books and in conversation for many years,” said McHugh, who called the planned new library “an investment.”
McHugh told the commissioners that a bigger, better library branch would help the twin municipalities and the county as a hole with economic development and would be a boon to families with small children.
As an education facilitator, the library would provide an early learning venue for smaller children and aid teenagers with online tutoring and space for community groups. A larger library would also provide “telework space” for adults.
McHugh said the larger, fully equipped library would result in a “better educated, crime-free community.”
As for parking, Department of General Services Director V. Wilson Freeland said that in keeping with the project’s early concept, “we would use under-structure parking.”
The site, which was chosen by town officials, with both BOLT and the county commissioners giving their approval, is located in an area of town that often experiences flooding during heavy rainfall.
“Stormwater management is going to be critical to this project,” Willson stated.
A feasibility study is the next step with the design stage to follow.
Willson noted the memorandum of agreement between North Beach and the county commissioners has been approved by the town council. She also advised that “costs will vary with changes in the construction market. Depending on the design, a 3% to 5% annual escalation is anticipated, making it critical that the project not be delayed further.”
During a special meeting of the North Beach Council last month, Mayor Mike Benton noted that town officials will have input into the new library’s design.
The commissioners will give their final approval to the memorandum of agreement in an upcoming meeting.
