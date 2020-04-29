Commissioners get update on cable installations, internet service

“We’re 45 miles from D.C. People need connectivity. It’s a major issue.”
With those words, Commissioner Thomas V. “Tim” Hutchins (R) spoke about a pressing need that some Calvert County residents have for the internet. He noted that the issue is made more obvious during the current time, where many work from home due to the impact of the coronavirus.
A working group has been trying to address the problem with some success, county officials told commissioners on April 21.
The county has a cable TV franchise agreement with Comcast that was renewed in December 2018. It is good for 10 years. Although the agreement doesn’t cover internet service, when one has Comcast cable TV service, the internet is generally available.
If there are 15 homes per mile in an area, Comcast will provide service, deputy county administrator Wilson Parran said.
About 20 communities remain without Comcast service, most of which are located west of Route 2/4.
Parran said Comcast has connected 45 homes since last May, including 29 homes in Lancaster Hill/King’s Ridge in St. Leonard, 12 homes on Twin Oak Road in Huntingtown and four homes on Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. An additional 17 homes are under agreement to be added on Camp Conoy Road in Lusby, pending resolution of a right-of-way issue.
The county is implementing a state pilot grant it received for 28 homes in the Sixes Road areas and seven homes in the Fig Point Road area, both near Prince Frederick. The target completion date for those additions is Dec. 31.
The state grant totaled $64,448. Comcast contributed $40,220 and the county $24,228, according to the document included with the commissioners’ agenda.
Adding 151 homes in the Barstow area is the current priority, and the county plans to apply for additional grant funding in late summer with an award announcement in November. If funded, those homes would come online in late 2021 or early 2022, the document states.
The total funding for the Barstow project, including state, local and Comcast, is $1.6 million.
Once the Barstow homes are added, 249 homes would remain to be added. These include the following areas: Adelina, Breedan/McQueen, Chaney, Ferry Landing, Laville, Marshall, Parran Point, Potts Point, Pushaw Station/Trouble, Sixes/Pasture/Folly, South St. Leonard, St. John’s Chapel, Swan Lane, Tobacco Ridge, Williams Wharf and Windigo Farm Lane.
Hutchins favored the creation of a task force to work on the connectivity issue, but the rest of the commissioners decided to proceed with the working group by a vote of 4-1, with Hutchins dissenting.
Communications Director Linda Vassallo said the county has been working on the issue since 2002.
Parran noted that Calvert County Public Schools plans to provide a computer for every student in grades 3 to 12 in the 2020-21 school year.
The county is working with the school system to provide assistance as needed, including utilizing “hot spots” for students without internet access, a commissioners’ document states.
